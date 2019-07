Live+3 Ratings for Week of July 1: ‘The Bachelorette’ Dominates

“The Bachelorette” finished comfortably top of the L+3 rankings in both rating and viewership for the week of July 1.

The ABC reality dating show posted a 1.5 in Live+Same Day, which then grew to a 1.9 in delayed for a 27% gain. Its closest competition came from CBS’ “Big Brother,” whose three broadcasts all grew 36% from a 1.1 to a 1.5.

Competition was a little stiffer in the total viewership charts, after “The Bachelorette” had narrowly lost out to the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show on ABC in same day, with 5.73 and 5.86 million viewers respectively. However, in delayed the reality series comfortably pulled clear, growing by 18% to finish on 6.76 million total viewers.

Elsewhere, the third episode of ABC’s “Grand Hotel,” which was directed by Eva Longoria, continued to show little growth in delayed viewing, converting a 0.6 to a 0.8.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+3 A18-49 Actual Increase % Increase BACHELORETTE, THE ABC 07/01/19 1.5 1.9 +0.4 +27% BIG BROTHER-SUN CBS 07/07/19 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% BIG BROTHER-TUE 7/2 CBS 07/02/19 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% BIG BROTHER-WED CBS 07/03/19 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR NBC 07/01/19 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD ABC 07/07/19 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% MACY’S 4TH JULY FIREWORKS NBC 07/04/19 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% DATELINE NBC-MON NBC 07/01/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% SONGLAND NBC 07/02/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% $100,000 PYRAMID, THE ABC 07/07/19 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% GRAND HOTEL ABC 07/01/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% TO TELL THE TRUTH ABC 07/07/19 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% MARVEL AGENTS SHIELD-7/5 ABC 07/05/19 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% ELEMENTARY SP-7/4 CBS 07/04/19 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% BLOOD & TREASURE CBS 07/02/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% CODE, THE CBS 07/01/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% INBETWEEN NBC 07/03/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% FOX SATURDAY BASEBALL FOX 07/06/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% INSTINCT CBS 07/07/19 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% NCIS: CASES CAN’T FORGET CBS 07/03/19 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% GOOD FIGHT, THE CBS 07/07/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% PENN & TELLER:FOOL US CW 07/01/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% NCIS:CASES CANT FORGET-SP CBS 07/03/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% NASCAR CUP SERIES START NBC 07/06/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% MILLION DOLLAR MILE CBS 07/06/19 0.2 0.2 even +0% WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY CW 07/01/19 0.2 0.2 even +0% WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! FOX 07/07/19 0.2 0.2 even +0% BURDEN OF TRUTH CW 07/07/19 0.1 0.1 even +0% FLASH CW 07/02/19 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers