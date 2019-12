Live+3 Ratings for Week of Dec. 2: ‘The Good Doctor,’ ‘9-1-1’ Top Gainers

“The Good Doctor” on ABC and “9-1-1” on Fox were the two biggest gainers in the Live+3 TV ratings for the week of Dec. 2.

The pair benefited from the absence of NBC’s “This Is Us,” which to date has shown the largest gains across all scripted shows after three days of delayed viewing.

“Good Doctor” jumped 89% from a 0.9 rating to a 1.7, while “9-1-1” translated a 1.4 rating in Live+Same Day to a 2.1 in Live+3. The Fox drama finished in third place among all non-football shows for the week behind “The Masked Singer” and “60 Minutes.”

In terms of total viewership, the Freddie Highmore led series again saw the biggest gain, leaping up to just under 10 million viewers from 6 million. Meanwhile “9-1-1” was beaten into fourth place by “Blue Bloods” and “The Rookie.”

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+3 A18-49 Actual Increase % Increase CBS NFL NATIONAL CBS 12/08/19 7.2 7.2 even +0% CBS NFL NATL POST GUN CBS 12/08/19 5.9 5.9 even +0% NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 12/08/19 5.3 5.3 even +0% FOX+NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL FOX 12/05/19 5.1 5.2 +0.1 +2% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 12/08/19 3.8 3.9 +0.1 +3% BIG TEN FOOTBALL CH GAME FOX 12/07/19 3.6 3.6 even +0% FOX+NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK FOX 12/05/19 2.8 2.8 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 12/08/19 2.8 2.8 even +0% MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 12/04/19 1.8 2.4 +0.6 +33% 60 MINUTES CBS 12/08/19 2.2 2.3 +0.1 +5% 911 FOX 12/02/19 1.4 2.1 +0.7 +50% BIG 10 FTBL CHAMP GM-KICK FOX 12/07/19 1.9 1.9 even +0% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 12/02/19 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% SEC CHAMP POST GAME CBS 12/07/19 1.7 1.7 even +0% SURVIVOR CBS 12/04/19 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% MODERN FAMILY ABC 12/04/19 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 12/05/19 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME ABC 12/06/19 1.5 1.5 even +0% VOICE NBC 12/02/19 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% FOX+NFLN THU NT PREGAME FOX 12/05/19 1.4 1.4 even +0% ROOKIE, THE ABC 12/08/19 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% PRODIGAL SON FOX 12/02/19 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% MOM CBS 12/05/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% RESIDENT, THE FOX 12/03/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% VOICE-TUE NBC 12/03/19 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% SEAL TEAM CBS 12/04/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 12/04/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% CHRISTMAS-ROCKEFELLER CEN NBC 12/04/19 1.1 1.1 even +0% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 12/04/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% BLUE BLOODS CBS 12/06/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 12/06/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 12/08/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% EMPIRE FOX 12/03/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% UNICORN CBS 12/05/19 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 12/08/19 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% HOW TO TRAIN DRAGON 12/3 NBC 12/03/19 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% STUMPTOWN ABC 12/04/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% EVIL CBS 12/05/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% BLACKLIST NBC 12/06/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% CAROL’S SECOND ACT CBS 12/05/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 12/06/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% SUPERGIRL CW 12/08/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% WWE FRI NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 12/06/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% B.PAISLEY THINKS HE’S SPL ABC 12/03/19 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% ACC CHAMPIONSHIP ABC 12/07/19 0.9 0.9 even +0% PAC-12 NISSAN PRE-GAME ABC 12/06/19 0.9 0.9 even +0% MISS UNIVERSE PAGEANT FOX 12/08/19 0.9 0.9 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 12/08/19 0.9 0.9 even +0% SCHOOLED ABC 12/04/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 12/08/19 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS ABC 12/03/19 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% GREAT XMAS LIGHT FIGHT-1 ABC 12/02/19 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% MOODYS, THE-12/4 9P FOX 12/04/19 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% FLASH CW 12/03/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% DATELINE FRI NBC 12/06/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% MAKING IT 12/2 NBC 12/02/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% MAKING IT 12/3 NBC 12/03/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% SAME TIME, NEXT CHRISTMAS ABC 12/05/19 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% 48 HOURS CBS 12/07/19 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 12/08/19 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% MAKING IT 12/4 NBC 12/04/19 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% AFV:AMERICA, THIS IS YOU! ABC 12/08/19 0.6 0.6 even +0% ARROW CW 12/03/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% LEGACIES CW 12/05/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% SUPERNATURAL CW 12/05/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% KIDS SAY DARNDEST THINGS ABC 12/08/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% MAKING IT 12/5 NBC 12/05/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% ALL AMERICAN CW 12/02/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% RIVERDALE CW 12/04/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% BIG 10 FTBL CHAMP GM -PRE FOX 12/07/19 0.4 0.4 even +0% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 12/02/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% CHARMED CW 12/06/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% CRISIS AFTERMATH 1 CW 12/08/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% NANCY DREW CW 12/04/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% DATELINE MYSTERY NBC 12/07/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% DYNASTY CW 12/06/19 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100%

Live+3 Total Viewers