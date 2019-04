Live+3 Ratings for Week of April 8: NCAA Championship Game Dunks on Competition

The final of the 2019 NCAA basketball tournament, in which Virginia triumphed over a spirited Texas Tech team, unsurprisingly finished way out in front in the Live+3 ratings for the week of April 8.

Although the sports broadcast’s scripted competition made some gains, its 5.4 ratings still more than doubled that of “Grey’s Anatomy” in second place.

The ABC show saw a 60% bump in the Live+3 ratings, going from a 1.5 to a 2.4, and a 34% increase in total viewership. “Grey’s” also delivered the biggest actual increase in rating.

In terms of total viewership, the NCAA championship game led by some distance at just under 20 million viewers, with “NCIS” trailing by over 5 million viewers in second.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+3 A18-49 Actual Increase % Increase CBS NCAA BSKBL CHAMPSHIPS CBS 04/08/19 5.4 5.4 even +0% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 04/11/19 1.5 2.4 +0.9 +60% SURVIVOR CBS 04/10/19 1.5 2.1 +0.6 +40% MODERN FAMILY ABC 04/10/19 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% CBS NCAA BSKBL CHAMP-PRE CBS 04/08/19 1.7 1.7 even +0% NCIS CBS 04/09/19 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% VOICE NBC 04/08/19 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% AMERICAN IDOL-SUN ABC 04/14/19 1.3 1.6 +0.3 +23% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 04/11/19 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 04/09/19 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 04/10/19 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% EMPIRE FOX 04/10/19 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% VOICE-TUE NBC 04/09/19 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% NBA PLAYOFFS ON ABC-SA1 ABC 04/13/19 1.5 1.5 even +0% STATION 19 ABC 04/11/19 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% AMERICAN IDOL-MON ABC 04/08/19 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% STAR FOX 04/10/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% SUPERSTORE NBC 04/11/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% ROOKIE, THE ABC 04/09/19 0.6 1.2 +0.6 +100% BLUE BLOODS CBS 04/12/19 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% SCHOOLED ABC 04/10/19 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% SEAL TEAM CBS 04/10/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% ORVILLE, THE FOX 04/11/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% ENEMY WITHIN NBC 04/08/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 04/12/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% SHARK TANK-SUN 10:01PM ABC 04/14/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 04/10/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% BLACKLIST NBC 04/12/19 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% WHISKEY CAVALIER ABC 04/10/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 04/09/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% GOOD GIRLS NBC 04/14/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 04/09/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MACGYVER CBS 04/12/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 04/14/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MASTERCHEF JUNIOR FOX 04/09/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% VILLAGE NBC 04/09/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% WORLD OF DANCE NBC 04/14/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 04/12/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 04/09/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BLACK-ISH ABC 04/09/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% CODE, THE CBS 04/09/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% FAM CBS 04/11/19 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% NBA PLAYOFFS POST GM-SA1 ABC 04/13/19 0.9 0.9 even +0% 60 MINUTES CBS 04/14/19 0.9 0.9 even +0% FOR THE PEOPLE ABC 04/11/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% 20/20-FRI ABC 04/12/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, THE ABC 04/09/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 04/14/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 04/11/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% DATELINE FRI NBC 04/12/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% FIX, THE ABC 04/08/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% SPEECHLESS ABC 04/12/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% A.P. BIO NBC 04/11/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% BLINDSPOT NBC 04/12/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% NBA COUNTDOWN-SA1 ABC 04/13/19 0.7 0.7 even +0% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 04/14/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% SUPERNATURAL CW 04/11/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% PROVEN INNOCENT FOX 04/12/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% ABBYS NBC 04/11/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% 48 HOURS CBS 04/13/19 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% MENTAL SAMURAI FOX 04/09/19 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% JANE THE VIRGIN CW 04/10/19 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 04/08/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% RANSOM CBS 04/13/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% MNSTR ENRGY NASCAR CUP SP FOX 04/13/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% MNSTR ENRGY NASCAR WC SP FOX 04/13/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% NBC NHL PLAYOFFS R1 2Q2 NBC 04/13/19 0.5 0.5 even +0% MNSTR ENRGY NASCAR PST SP FOX 04/13/19 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 04/09/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% IN THE DARK CW 04/11/19 0.2 0.2 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers