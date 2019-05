Live+3 Ratings for Week of April 29: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Tops ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘NCIS’

“The Big Bang Theory” once again came out on top in the Live+3 rankings, this time topping “Grey’s Anatomy” in terms of ratings and “NCIS” in terms of total viewership.

The CBS comedy, which only has two episodes left to air in its 12th and final season, finished with a 2.9 rating in delayed (up from 1.9 in Live+Same Day) and 15.75 million total viewers.

“Grey’s Anatomy” grew 71% from a 1.4 to a 2.4 to take second place in the ratings, however, both shows were down on their season averages for delayed. “Big Bang” is averaging a 3.3 for its final season, and “Grey’s” is at a 2.6 for its season so far.

Elsewhere, “NCIS,” which often tops total viewership tables, only managed a 23% bump in delayed viewership, going from 11.7 million to 14.4 million total viewers.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+3 A18-49 Actual Increase % Increase BIG BANG THEORY, THE CBS 05/02/19 1.9 2.9 +1.0 +53% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 05/02/19 1.4 2.4 +1.0 +71% BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS NBC 05/01/19 2.1 2.3 +0.2 +10% NBA PLAYOFFS ON ABC-SA2 ABC 05/04/19 2.3 2.3 even +0% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 05/02/19 1.5 2.0 +0.5 +33% 911 FOX 04/29/19 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% STATION 19 ABC 05/02/19 1.2 1.9 +0.7 +58% SURVIVOR CBS 05/01/19 1.5 1.9 +0.4 +27% MODERN FAMILY ABC 05/01/19 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% NCIS CBS 04/30/19 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 05/02/19 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 04/30/19 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% MOM CBS 05/02/19 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% EMPIRE FOX 05/01/19 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% AMERICAN IDOL-SUN ABC 05/05/19 1.2 1.4 +0.2 +17% VOICE NBC 04/29/19 1.2 1.4 +0.2 +17% S.W.A.T. CBS 05/02/19 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% AMAZING RACE CBS 05/01/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% FBI CBS 04/30/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% RESIDENT, THE FOX 04/29/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% SUPERSTORE NBC 05/02/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 05/01/19 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% BLUE BLOODS CBS 05/03/19 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 05/03/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% STAR FOX 05/01/19 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% NBC NHL PLAYOFFS R2 2Q4 NBC 05/04/19 1.2 1.2 even +0% BULL CBS 04/29/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% SEAL TEAM CBS 05/01/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% BLACKLIST NBC 05/03/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 05/03/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 04/30/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% FAMILY GUY FOX 05/05/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 04/30/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% LIFE IN PIECES CBS 05/02/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% WORLD OF DANCE NBC 05/05/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% VOICE-TUE NBC 04/30/19 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% ENEMY WITHIN NBC 04/29/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 04/30/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SHARK TANK-SUN 10:01PM ABC 05/05/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 05/01/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SCHOOLED ABC 05/01/19 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 04/29/19 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 05/05/19 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% WHISKEY CAVALIER ABC 05/01/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% NCIS: LOS ANGELES 10PM CBS 05/05/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 05/02/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% GOOD GIRLS NBC 05/05/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% MACGYVER CBS 05/03/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BLACK-ISH ABC 04/30/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% KIDS ARE ALRIGHT, THE ABC 04/30/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 05/05/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% MASTERCHEF JUNIOR FOX 04/30/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% SIMPSONS FOX 05/05/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% VILLAGE NBC 04/30/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% SHOW MUST GO ON ABC 04/29/19 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% FOR THE PEOPLE ABC 05/02/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% FLASH CW 04/30/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% COOL KIDS, THE FOX 05/03/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% 20/20-FRI ABC 05/03/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% A.P. BIO NBC 05/02/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% 60 MINUTES CBS 05/05/19 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% DATELINE FRI NBC 05/03/19 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% MISS USA 2019 FOX 05/02/19 0.7 0.7 even +0% FIX, THE ABC 04/29/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% SCREEN TIME-DIANE SAWYER ABC 05/03/19 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% CODE, THE CBS 04/29/19 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% NBA COUNTDOWN-SA2 ABC 05/04/19 0.6 0.6 even +0% MENTAL SAMURAI FOX 04/30/19 0.6 0.6 even +0% JANE THE VIRGIN CW 05/01/19 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% HUNDRED, THE CW 04/30/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% SUPERGIRL CW 05/05/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% PROVEN INNOCENT FOX 05/03/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% 1969 ABC 04/30/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% 48 HOURS CBS 05/04/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% RED LINE, THE CBS 05/05/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% ABBYS NBC 05/02/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% RIVERDALE CW 05/01/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% DCS LEGENDS OF TOMORROW CW 04/29/19 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% MILLION DOLLAR MILE CBS 05/04/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% RANSOM CBS 05/04/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% ARROW CW 04/29/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% CHARMED CW 05/05/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% IZOMBIE CW 05/02/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% PGAT WELLS FARGO CHAMP-SU CBS 05/05/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% DYNASTY CW 05/03/19 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% IN THE DARK CW 05/02/19 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100%

Live+3 Total Viewers