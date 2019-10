Live+3 Ratings for Week of Oct. 7: ‘Batwoman’ Doubles, ‘This Is Us’ Tops Scripted

After swooping in with a solid debut in Live+3, the CW’s “Batwoman” doubled in week 2 after three days of delayed viewing to a 0.6 rating from a 0.3. That figures is still down a 0.1 ratings point on the tally from its premiere.

“This Is Us” finished as the top scripted show in Live+3, but was narrowly beaten once again by “The Masked Singer” to be number one show other than football.

The NBC drama grew by around 60% to a 2.7 rating, while the Fox singing show grew 40% to a 2.8. “9-1-1” and “Grey’s Anatomy” were two of the other shows which showed the biggest growth, finishing in second and third place among scripted series behind “This Is Us.”

In terms of total viewership, there are no prizes for guessing which CBS show was once again the most viewed. “NCIS” ended up with just over 14 million total viewers in Live+3, although that’s down over 1 million on its L+3 viewership from the week before.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date Live+SD A18-49 Live+3 A18-49 Actual Increase % Increase CBS NFL NATIONAL CBS 10/13/19 6.0 6.0 even +0% CBS NFL NATL POST GUN CBS 10/13/19 5.4 5.4 even +0% FOX+NFLN THU NT FOOTBALL FOX 10/10/19 5.0 5.1 +0.1 +2% NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL NBC 10/13/19 4.6 4.6 even +0% SUNDAY NIGHT NFL PRE-KICK NBC 10/13/19 3.5 3.5 even +0% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 3 NBC 10/13/19 3.0 3.0 even +0% MASKED SINGER, THE FOX 10/09/19 2.0 2.8 +0.8 +40% THIS IS US NBC 10/08/19 1.7 2.7 +1.0 +59% 911 FOX 10/07/19 1.7 2.5 +0.8 +47% FOX+NFLN THU NT PRE-KICK FOX 10/10/19 2.5 2.5 even +0% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 10/10/19 1.4 2.3 +0.9 +64% FOOTBALL NT AMERICA PT 2 NBC 10/13/19 2.2 2.2 even +0% 60 MINUTES CBS 10/13/19 2.1 2.1 even +0% VOICE NBC 10/07/19 1.5 1.8 +0.3 +20% VOICE-TUE NBC 10/08/19 1.5 1.8 +0.3 +20% CHICAGO PD NBC 10/09/19 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 10/09/19 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% GOOD DOCTOR, THE ABC 10/07/19 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% MODERN FAMILY ABC 10/09/19 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% NCIS CBS 10/08/19 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% CHICAGO MED NBC 10/09/19 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% CONNERS, THE ABC 10/08/19 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% SURVIVOR CBS 10/09/19 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 10/10/19 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 10/08/19 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% FOX MLB ALCS GAME 1 FOX 10/12/19 1.5 1.5 even +0% PRODIGAL SON FOX 10/07/19 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% GOLDBERGS, THE ABC 10/09/19 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 10/10/19 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 10/10/19 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% EMPIRE FOX 10/08/19 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% FBI CBS 10/08/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% MOM CBS 10/10/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% FOX+NFLN THU NT PREGAME FOX 10/10/19 1.2 1.2 even +0% ROOKIE, THE ABC 10/13/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% STUMPTOWN ABC 10/09/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% S.W.A.T. CBS 10/09/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% SEAL TEAM CBS 10/09/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% GOOD PLACE NBC 10/10/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% BLUE BLOODS CBS 10/11/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% FAMILY GUY FOX 10/13/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% RESIDENT, THE FOX 10/08/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 10/13/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% NEIGHBORHOOD, THE CBS 10/07/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% SUPERSTORE NBC 10/10/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 10/13/19 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN FOX 10/11/19 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% HOW TO GET AWAY W/MURDER ABC 10/10/19 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% BULL CBS 10/07/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% CAROL’S SECOND ACT CBS 10/10/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% BLACK-ISH ABC 10/08/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% MIXED-ISH ABC 10/08/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SCHOOLED ABC 10/09/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 10/09/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 10/11/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 10/08/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% UNICORN CBS 10/10/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 10/13/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% BLESS THIS MESS ABC 10/08/19 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% DANCING WITH THE STARS ABC 10/07/19 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% SIMPSONS FOX 10/13/19 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 10/11/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% EMERGENCE ABC 10/08/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% BLACKLIST NBC 10/11/19 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% SHARK TANK ABC 10/13/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% EVIL CBS 10/10/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 10/11/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% FLASH CW 10/08/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% DATELINE FRI NBC 10/11/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA CBS 10/07/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% ALMOST FAMILY FOX 10/09/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ABC 10/12/19 0.9 0.9 even +0% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 10/13/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% ALL RISE CBS 10/07/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% BLUFF CITY LAW NBC 10/07/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 10/13/19 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% KIDS SAY DARNDEST THINGS ABC 10/13/19 0.8 0.8 even +0% RIVERDALE CW 10/09/19 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% NOTRE DAME FOOTBALL NBC 10/12/19 0.7 0.7 even +0% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 10/11/19 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% BATWOMAN CW 10/13/19 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% 20/20-FRI ABC 10/11/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% SUPERNATURAL CW 10/10/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% PERFECT HARMONY NBC 10/10/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% BLESS THE HARTS FOX 10/13/19 0.6 0.6 even +0% ALL AMERICAN CW 10/07/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 10/07/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% LEGACIES CW 10/10/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% NANCY DREW CW 10/09/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% SUPERGIRL CW 10/13/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% 48 HOURS CBS 10/12/19 0.4 0.5 +0.1 +25% FOX MLB ALCS GAME 1-PRE FOX 10/12/19 0.5 0.5 even +0% SUNNYSIDE NBC 10/10/19 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% CHARMED CW 10/11/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% DYNASTY CW 10/11/19 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100%

Live+3 Total Viewers