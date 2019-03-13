A&E Orders ‘Live Rescue’ Series Hosted by Ashleigh Banfield

A&E has given a series order to “Live Rescue,” an offshoot of its hit “Live PD” franchise.

CNN alum Ashleigh Banfield is set to host the series from Big Fish Entertainment, producers of “Live PD.” The new show will follow a group of first responders live as in various cities around the country.

” ‘Live Rescue’ is the next incarnation of our groundbreaking partnership with Big Fish Entertainment, following the brave paramedics and first responders who risk their lives every day to keep us safe despite the challenges of their jobs,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, A&E’s exec VP and head of programming.

A&E has ordered eight two-hour episodes of “Live Rescue,” which is set to premiere April 22 at 9 p.m. In September, A&E renewed “Live PD” for a whopping 150 episodes. “Live PD” airs in three-hour blocks on Friday and Saturday nights.

Banfield is a TV news vet who most recently hosted “Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield” on HLN and “Legal view with Ashleigh Banfield” for CNN.

Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino, John Zito, and Jordana Starr are exec producers of “Live Rescue.”