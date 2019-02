Live+7 Ratings for Week of Jan. 28: Super Bowl LIII Clobbers Competition

In a shock to no one, the 2019 Super Bowl handily defeated all of its broadcast competition in the Live+7 numbers for the week of Jan. 28.

Live sports typically receive virtually no lift in delayed viewing, and Super Bowl LIII was no exception. The game did, however, rise from a 31.1 rating in adults 18-49 to a 31.2 and 98.8 million viewers compared to the 98.5 million who watched it live.

Elsewhere on broadcast, “The Big Bang Theory,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Young Sheldon” were the top three scripted shows of the week in adults 18-49.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Air Date L+SD A18-49 L+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain SUPER BOWL LIII CBS 02/03/2019 31.1 31.2 +0.1 +0% SUPER BOWL LIII POST-GUN CBS 02/03/2019 27.3 27.4 +0.1 +0% SUPER BOWL LIII POST-GAME CBS 02/03/2019 18.3 18.3 even +0% THE WORLD’S BEST CBS 02/03/2019 7.0 7.3 +0.3 +4% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 01/31/2019 2.4 3.9 +1.5 +63% THE MASKED SINGER FOX 01/30/2019 2.6 3.7 +1.1 +42% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 01/31/2019 1.7 3.0 +1.3 +76% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 01/31/2019 1.9 2.7 +0.8 +42% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 01/28/2019 1.1 2.5 +1.4 +127% MANIFEST NBC 01/28/2019 1.0 2.4 +1.4 +140% THE BACHELOR ABC 01/28/2019 1.8 2.4 +0.6 +33% MODERN FAMILY ABC 01/30/2019 1.2 2.3 +1.1 +92% AGT CHAMPIONS NBC 01/28/2019 1.8 2.3 +0.5 +28% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 01/31/2019 1.1 2.1 +1.0 +91% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 01/31/2019 0.9 1.9 +1.0 +111% MOM CBS 01/31/2019 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% ELLENS GAME OF GMS 1 1/29 NBC 01/29/2019 1.7 1.9 +0.2 +12% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 01/30/2019 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 01/29/2019 1.6 1.8 +0.2 +13% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/30/2019 0.8 1.7 +0.9 +113% S.W.A.T. CBS 01/31/2019 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% THE PASSAGE FOX 01/28/2019 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 02/01/2019 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% BIG BROTHER-WED CBS 01/30/2019 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% WILL & GRACE NBC 01/31/2019 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% THE RESIDENT FOX 01/28/2019 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% BIG BROTHER-MON CBS 01/28/2019 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK FOX 01/30/2019 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% THE ORVILLE FOX 01/31/2019 0.7 1.5 +0.8 +114% BLUE BLOODS CBS 02/01/2019 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 01/31/2019 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 02/01/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% SCHOOLED ABC 01/30/2019 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% TITAN GAMES NBC 01/31/2019 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% THE BLACKLIST NBC 02/01/2019 0.5 1.3 +0.8 +160% BIG BROTHER-SAT CBS 02/02/2019 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 01/30/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 01/28/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 01/31/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% HELL’S KITCHEN FOX 02/01/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% FAM CBS 01/31/2019 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% NBA SAT PRIMETIME ON ABC ABC 02/02/2019 1.3 1.3 even +0% FLASH CW 01/29/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% GOTHAM FOX 01/31/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% MACGYVER CBS 02/01/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% THE COOL KIDS FOX 02/01/2019 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% 20/20-FRI ABC 02/01/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% SUPER BOWL GREAT COMMRCLS CBS 01/29/2019 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% BLINDSPOT NBC 02/01/2019 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 02/01/2019 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% RIVERDALE CW 01/30/2019 0.4 0.8 +0.4 +100% SPEECHLESS ABC 02/01/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% SUPERNATURAL CW 01/31/2019 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% DATELINE FRI NBC 02/01/2019 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% MATCH GAME ABC 01/30/2019 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% LEGACIES CW 01/31/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 01/29/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% ARROW CW 01/28/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% NBA COUNTDOWN-SAT ABC 02/02/2019 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% NFL HONORS CBS 02/02/2019 0.6 0.6 even +0% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 01/28/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% ALL AMERICAN CW 01/30/2019 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% NBC NHL SAT 1Q1 NBC 02/02/2019 0.3 0.3 even +0% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 02/01/2019 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% DYNASTY CW 02/01/2019 0.2 0.2 even +0% NBC NHL SAT BONUS NBC 02/02/2019 0.1 0.1 even +0% NBC NHL SAT BONUS 2 NBC 02/02/2019 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers