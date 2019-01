Live+7 Ratings for Week of Dec. 31: ‘Masked Singer’ Premiere Grows by 40 Percent

The series premiere of “The Masked Singer” continued to pay dividends to Fox in the delayed viewing numbers.

In Live+7 for the week of Dec. 31, “The Masked Singer”–which already had the biggest Live+3 gain of any unscripted premiere ever–rose 40% from its Live+Same Day haul in adults 18-49 to a 4.2 rating. In total viewers, the show grew 38% to 12.96 million after seven days of playback. It ranked as the second highest-rated entertainment show and the fourth highest-rated show of the week overall.

The NFL continued to dominate the charts for the week, as did the Golden Globes, all of which saw virtually no lift from their initial ratings. “The Big Bang Theory” was up 64% in the key demo for a 3.6 rating, and NBC’s “Titan Games” grew 28% to a 2.3.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain FOX NFC WILDCARD GAME FOX 01/05/2019 8.9 9.0 +0.1 +1% FOX NFC WILDCARD PRE KICK FOX 01/05/2019 6.1 6.1 even +0% GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS NBC 01/06/2019 5.3 5.4 +0.1 +2% THE MASKED SINGER FOX 01/02/2019 3.0 4.2 +1.2 +40% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 01/03/2019 2.2 3.6 +1.4 +64% PRIMETIME NYRE ’19 PT 2 ABC 12/31/2018 3.5 3.5 even +0% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 01/03/2019 1.7 2.6 +0.9 +53% TITAN GAMES NBC 01/03/2019 1.8 2.3 +0.5 +28% PRIMETIME NYRE ’19 PT 1 ABC 12/31/2018 2.2 2.2 even +0% S.W.A.T. CBS 01/03/2019 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 01/04/2019 1.0 1.7 +0.7 +70% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/02/2019 0.7 1.6 +0.9 +129% BLACKLIST NBC 01/03/2019 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK FOX 01/02/2019 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% THE ORVILLE FOX 01/03/2019 0.6 1.5 +0.9 +150% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 01/06/2019 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% SEAL TEAM CBS 01/02/2019 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% FAMILY GUY FOX 01/06/2019 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% BLUE BLOODS CBS 01/04/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% NBC NY EVE-PRIME NBC 12/31/2018 1.3 1.4 +0.1 +8% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 01/04/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% SHARK TANK ABC 01/06/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 01/06/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% GOTHAM FOX 01/03/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% HELL’S KITCHEN FOX 01/04/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 01/01/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% BLACKLIST NBC 01/04/2019 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% MACGYVER CBS 01/04/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% 20/20-FRI ABC 01/04/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% THE COOL KIDS FOX 01/04/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-8PM ABC 01/06/2019 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 01/06/2019 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% THE SIMPSONS FOX 01/06/2019 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% THE GIFTED FOX 01/01/2019 0.5 1.0 +0.5 +100% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 01/06/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% TOAST TO 2018 NBC 12/31/2018 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% DATELINE FRI NBC 01/04/2019 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 01/04/2019 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% STEVE HARVEY-LIVE TM SQ 1 FOX 12/31/2018 0.9 0.9 even +0% SPEECHLESS ABC 01/04/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% LAST DAYS OF JFK JR. ABC 01/03/2019 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% 60 MINUTES CBS 01/06/2019 0.8 0.8 even +0% REL FOX 01/06/2019 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% HOLLYWOOD WALK FAME HNRS CW 01/04/2019 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers