Live+7 Ratings for Week of Feb. 4: ‘Big Bang Theory’ Tops Scripted Competition

With the Grammys reigning as the highest-rated and most-watched telecast the week of Feb. 4, CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” was the top scripted program of the week in Live+7.

After seven days of playback, “Big Bang Theory” rose 54% in adults 18-49 to a 4.0 rating and 33% in total viewers to 18.9 million. Fox’s “The Masked Singer” (3.4 rating, 10.4 million in L+7), NBC’s “Manifest” (2.2 rating, 10.6 million in L+7), and ABC’s “The Good Doctor” (2.4 rating, 12 million in L+7) were also among the top gainers for week.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+7 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+7 A18-49 Actual Gain % Gain GRAMMY AWARDS CBS 02/10/2019 5.6 5.9 +0.3 +5% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 02/07/2019 2.6 4.0 +1.4 +54% THE MASKED SINGER FOX 02/06/2019 2.2 3.4 +1.2 +55% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 02/07/2019 2.0 2.9 +0.9 +45% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 02/07/2019 1.6 2.8 +1.2 +75% THE BACHELOR ABC 02/04/2019 1.8 2.5 +0.7 +39% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 02/04/2019 1.0 2.4 +1.4 +140% MANIFEST NBC 02/04/2019 0.9 2.2 +1.3 +144% CHICAGO PD NBC 02/06/2019 1.2 2.2 +1.0 +83% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 02/07/2019 1.0 2.1 +1.1 +110% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 02/06/2019 1.3 2.1 +0.8 +62% CHICAGO MED NBC 02/06/2019 1.4 2.1 +0.7 +50% AGT CHAMPIONS NBC 02/04/2019 1.6 2.1 +0.5 +31% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 02/07/2019 0.8 1.8 +1.0 +125% THE PASSAGE FOX 02/04/2019 0.9 1.8 +0.9 +100% THE NEIGHBORHOOD CBS 02/04/2019 1.4 1.8 +0.4 +29% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 02/06/2019 0.8 1.7 +0.9 +113% BIG BROTHER-MON CBS 02/04/2019 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% BIG BROTHER-THU CBS 02/07/2019 1.1 1.7 +0.6 +55% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 02/05/2019 1.4 1.7 +0.3 +21% BULL CBS 02/04/2019 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% S.W.A.T. CBS 02/07/2019 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% BIG BROTHER-FRI CBS 02/08/2019 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% THE RESIDENT FOX 02/04/2019 1.0 1.6 +0.6 +60% WILL & GRACE NBC 02/07/2019 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% STATE-UNION ANALYSIS-NBC NBC 02/05/2019 1.4 1.5 +0.1 +7% GRAMMY AWARDS RED CARPET CBS 02/10/2019 1.5 1.5 even +0% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 02/07/2019 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% BLACKLIST NBC 02/08/2019 0.6 1.4 +0.8 +133% BLUE BLOODS CBS 02/08/2019 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 02/05/2019 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 02/04/2019 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK FOX 02/06/2019 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% FAMILY GUY FOX 02/10/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% HELL’S KITCHEN FOX 02/08/2019 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 02/07/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% TITAN GAMES NBC 02/07/2019 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% THE WORLD’S BEST CBS 02/06/2019 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% FLASH CW 02/05/2019 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% HELL’S KITCHEN-SP 2/8 8P FOX 02/08/2019 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT ABC 02/05/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 02/10/2019 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% 20/20-FRI ABC 02/08/2019 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% ANALYSIS 1-ABC ABC 02/05/2019 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% STATE OF UNION ANALYSIS-1 CBS 02/05/2019 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% BLINDSPOT NBC 02/08/2019 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% SUPERNATURAL CW 02/07/2019 0.5 0.9 +0.4 +80% SIMPSONS FOX 02/10/2019 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% NBA SAT PRIMETIME ON ABC ABC 02/09/2019 0.9 0.9 even +0% ALLIANCE OF AMERICAN FTBL CBS 02/09/2019 0.9 0.9 even +0% DATELINE FRI NBC 02/08/2019 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% RIVERDALE CW 02/06/2019 0.3 0.7 +0.4 +133% ALLIANCE AMER FTBL PRE-GM CBS 02/09/2019 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% ANALYSIS 2-ABC ABC 02/05/2019 0.7 0.7 even +0% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 02/05/2019 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% ARROW CW 02/04/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% LEGACIES CW 02/07/2019 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 02/04/2019 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% NBA COUNTDOWN-SAT ABC 02/09/2019 0.5 0.5 even +0% NBC MOVIE SPECIAL 2/10 NBC 02/10/2019 0.5 0.5 even +0% ALL AMERICAN CW 02/06/2019 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 02/08/2019 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% DYNASTY CW 02/08/2019 0.2 0.2 even +0%

Live+7 Total Viewers