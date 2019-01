Live+3 Ratings for Week of Jan. 7, 2019: ‘Manifest’ Winter Premiere Doubles

“Manifest” returned from its first winter hiatus by doubling in adults 18-49 in the delayed viewing numbers.

For the week of Jan. 7, “Manifest” went from a 1.1 rating in Live+Same Day to a 2.2 in Live+3. In total viewers, the show added 4.4 million viewers for 10.3 million total, an increase of 76%. NFL coverage once again dominated the week, with CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” (2.4 to a 3.5, 13.5 million to 16.97 million) dominating all of its scripted broadcast competition.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+3 A18-49 Actual Growth % Growth FOX NFC PLAYOFF-SUN FOX 01/13/19 11.1 11.1 even +0% FOX NFC PLAYOFF-SAT FOX 01/12/19 10.4 10.4 even +0% FOX NFC PLAYOFF-SU PST GN FOX 01/13/19 10.2 10.2 even +0% FOX NFC PLAYOFF-PST-SUN FOX 01/13/19 7.3 7.3 even +0% FOX NFC PLAYOFF-KICK-SAT FOX 01/12/19 7.1 7.1 even +0% NBC NFL PLAYOFF POST DIV NBC 01/12/19 5.2 5.2 even +0% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 01/10/19 2.4 3.5 +1.1 +46% THE SIMPSONS FOX 01/13/19 3.2 3.4 +0.2 +6% THE MASKED SINGER FOX 01/09/19 2.3 3.3 +1.0 +43% FOX NFC PLAYOFF-PRE-SAT FOX 01/12/19 2.8 2.8 even +0% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 01/10/19 1.9 2.5 +0.6 +32% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 01/13/19 2.1 2.4 +0.3 +14% AGT CHAMPIONS NBC 01/07/19 1.8 2.3 +0.5 +28% MANIFEST NBC 01/07/19 1.1 2.2 +1.1 +100% MODERN FAMILY ABC 01/09/19 1.3 2.2 +0.9 +69% FAMILY GUY FOX 01/13/19 1.7 2.2 +0.5 +29% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 01/09/19 1.2 2.0 +0.8 +67% THE CONNERS ABC 01/08/19 1.4 2.0 +0.6 +43% THE BACHELOR ABC 01/07/19 1.5 2.0 +0.5 +33% CHICAGO PD NBC 01/09/19 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 01/08/19 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% MOM CBS 01/10/19 1.5 1.9 +0.4 +27% TITAN GAMES NBC 01/10/19 1.6 1.9 +0.3 +19% NCIS CBS 01/08/19 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 01/11/19 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 01/09/19 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% CHICAGO MED NBC 01/09/19 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 01/08/19 1.5 1.8 +0.3 +20% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 01/10/19 0.8 1.7 +0.9 +113% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 01/10/19 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% SCHOOLED ABC 01/09/19 1.3 1.7 +0.4 +31% GOOD PLACE NBC 01/10/19 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/09/19 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% S.W.A.T. CBS 01/10/19 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% FAM CBS 01/10/19 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% BLUE BLOODS CBS 01/11/19 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% SEAL TEAM CBS 01/09/19 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-8PM ABC 01/13/19 1.3 1.4 +0.1 +8% THE ORVILLE FOX 01/10/19 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% HELL’S KITCHEN FOX 01/11/19 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 01/11/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 01/13/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% THE COOL KIDS FOX 01/11/19 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% SHARK TANK ABC 01/13/19 1.1 1.3 +0.2 +18% 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK FOX 01/09/19 1.1 1.3 +0.2 +18% THE ROOKIE ABC 01/08/19 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 01/09/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT ABC 01/08/19 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% BLACKLIST NBC 01/11/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% MACGYVER CBS 01/11/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 01/08/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 01/13/19 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% REL FOX 01/13/19 1.0 1.1 +0.1 +10% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 01/11/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 01/08/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% GOTHAM FOX 01/10/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% BLACK-ISH ABC 01/08/19 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% HAPPY TOGETHER CBS 01/07/19 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 01/13/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% THE GIFTED FOX 01/08/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% BLINDSPOT NBC 01/11/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% DATELINE FRI NBC 01/11/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% SPEECHLESS ABC 01/11/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% TRUTH & LIES: MONICA&BILL ABC 01/10/19 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% 60 MINUTES CBS 01/13/19 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% DATELINE-SUN NBC 01/13/19 0.5 0.7 +0.2 +40% 20/20-FRI ABC 01/11/19 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% MATCH GAME ABC 01/09/19 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% 48 HOURS CBS 01/12/19 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% CRITICS CHOICE AWARDS CW 01/13/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 01/11/19 0.1 0.2 +0.1 +100% ROSWELL MYSTERIES DECODED CW 01/10/19 0.2 0.2 even +0% EA MADDEN NFL19 CHALLENGE CW 01/08/19 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers