Live+3 Ratings for Week of Jan. 14: ‘A Million Little Things’ Hits Highs in Move to Thursdays

“A Million Little Things” outdrew its series debut in delayed viewing with the move to its new Thursday timeslot.

In Live+3 for the week of Jan. 14, the ABC drama rose 73% in adults 18-49 to a 1.9 rating and 52% to 7.9 million total viewers, delivering new series highs in both measures. The series also matched its biggest ever playback increase in the key demo and its largest total viewer lift since the series premiere.

The (by far) biggest draw of the week though was still the AFC Championship game on CBS, which drew a staggering 16.4 rating and over 54 million viewers on Sunday night.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecast Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+3 A18-49 Actual Increase % Increase AFC CHAMPIONSHIP ON CBS CBS 01/20/19 16.4 16.4 even +0% AFC CHAMP POST GUN ON CBS CBS 01/20/19 12.8 12.9 +0.1 +1% AFC CHMP POST GAME ON CBS CBS 01/20/19 8.0 8.0 even +0% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 01/17/19 2.3 3.4 +1.1 +48% THE MASKED SINGER FOX 01/16/19 2.3 3.3 +1.0 +43% THIS IS US NBC 01/15/19 2.0 3.2 +1.2 +60% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 01/17/19 1.9 2.9 +1.0 +53% MAGNUM P.I. SUN SPECIAL CBS 01/20/19 2.4 2.6 +0.2 +8% THE GOOD DOCTOR ABC 01/14/19 1.2 2.4 +1.2 +100% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 01/17/19 1.7 2.4 +0.7 +41% THE BACHELOR ABC 01/14/19 1.7 2.2 +0.5 +29% MODERN FAMILY ABC 01/16/19 1.2 2.1 +0.9 +75% AGT CHAMPIONS NBC 01/14/19 1.7 2.1 +0.4 +24% MANIFEST NBC 01/14/19 0.9 2.0 +1.1 +122% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 01/15/19 1.0 2.0 +1.0 +100% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 01/17/19 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 01/16/19 1.1 1.9 +0.8 +73% THE PASSAGE FOX 01/14/19 1.3 1.9 +0.6 +46% CHICAGO PD NBC 01/16/19 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% THE CONNERS ABC 01/15/19 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 01/15/19 1.7 1.8 +0.1 +6% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 01/17/19 0.9 1.7 +0.8 +89% MOM CBS 01/17/19 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% CHICAGO MED NBC 01/16/19 1.2 1.7 +0.5 +42% NCIS CBS 01/15/19 1.3 1.7 +0.4 +31% THE RESIDENT FOX 01/14/19 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 01/16/19 1.2 1.6 +0.4 +33% THE NEIGHBORHOOD CBS 01/14/19 1.3 1.6 +0.3 +23% TITAN GAMES NBC 01/17/19 1.3 1.6 +0.3 +23% GOOD PLACE NBC 01/17/19 0.8 1.5 +0.7 +88% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 01/17/19 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% FBI CBS 01/15/19 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% SCHOOLED ABC 01/16/19 1.1 1.4 +0.3 +27% THE ROOKIE ABC 01/15/19 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% THE ORVILLE FOX 01/17/19 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 01/18/19 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 01/15/19 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% FAM CBS 01/17/19 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK FOX 01/16/19 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 01/17/19 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% BULL CBS 01/14/19 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% HELL’S KITCHEN FOX 01/18/19 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% BLACK-ISH ABC 01/15/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% NBA SAT PRIMETIME ON ABC ABC 01/19/19 1.2 1.2 even +0% BLACKLIST NBC 01/18/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% GOTHAM FOX 01/17/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 01/15/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 01/16/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% MACGYVER CBS 01/18/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% MAGNUM P.I. CBS 01/14/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% FLASH CW 01/15/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 01/18/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SHARK TANK ABC 01/20/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 01/15/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT ABC 01/15/19 0.8 1.0 +0.2 +25% HAPPY TOGETHER CBS 01/14/19 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% BLINDSPOT NBC 01/18/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% DATELINE FRI NBC 01/18/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% 20/20-FRI ABC 01/18/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% RIVERDALE CW 01/16/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% THE GIFTED FOX 01/15/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% SPEECHLESS ABC 01/18/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% DATELINE-SUN NBC 01/20/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% SUPERGIRL CW 01/20/19 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% 48 HOURS CBS 01/19/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 01/15/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% SUPERNATURAL CW 01/17/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% MATCH GAME ABC 01/16/19 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% CHARMED CW 01/20/19 0.2 0.5 +0.3 +150% NBA COUNTDOWN-SAT ABC 01/19/19 0.5 0.5 even +0% NBC MOVIE SPECIAL 1/20 NBC 01/20/19 0.4 0.4 even +0% ALL AMERICAN CW 01/16/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND CW 01/18/19 0.2 0.2 even +0% DYNASTY CW 01/18/19 0.2 0.2 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers