Live+3 Ratings for Week of Feb. 18: Oscars Almost Double Nearest Competition

The Oscars unsurprisingly wiped the floor in the delayed viewing numbers for the week of Feb. 18.

The awards show, which this year went hostless, saw a 12% increase in total viewers from 2018 and finished with a 7.9 rating in Live+3 and 30 million total viewers.

Not so close behind was “The Big Bang Theory,” which led all scripted shows with a 3.4 rating and 17 million viewers, and “The Masked Singer,” which came out on top in non-scripted with a 3.5 rating and around 11 million total viewers in Live+3.

Meanwhile ABC’s “The Good Doctor” was among the biggest gainers in delayed viewing with a 91% bump, going from a 1.1 rating and 6 million viewers to a 2.1 rating and roughly 11 million viewers.

Read the full week’s rankings below.