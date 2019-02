Live+3 Ratings for Week of Feb. 11: ‘Masked Singer’ Easily Tops Competition

Fox’s “The Masked Singer” was the highest-rated broadcast show of the week in both Live+Same Day and Live+3.

For the week of Feb. 11, the unscripted singing competition series went from a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49 to a 3.4, a rise of 42%. In total viewers, the show went from 7.8 million viewers to 10.7 million, or a 36% increase over its Live+Same Day haul.

“The Masked Singer’s” nearest competition in the key demo was NBC’s “This Is Us,” which rose 61% to a 2.9 rating after three days of playback. “This Is Us” topped “The Masked Singer” in total viewers, however, rising 52% to 11.2 million.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecasts Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+3 A18-49 Actual Increase % Increase THE MASKED SINGER FOX 02/13/19 2.4 3.4 +1.0 +42% THIS IS US NBC 02/12/19 1.8 2.9 +1.1 +61% GREY’S ANATOMY ABC 02/14/19 1.4 2.5 +1.1 +79% THE BACHELOR ABC 02/11/19 1.9 2.4 +0.5 +26% AGT CHAMPIONS NBC 02/11/19 1.7 2.1 +0.4 +24% MANIFEST NBC 02/11/19 1.1 2.0 +0.9 +82% NEW AMSTERDAM NBC 02/12/19 1.0 1.9 +0.9 +90% NCIS CBS 02/12/19 1.4 1.9 +0.5 +36% A MILLION LITTLE THINGS ABC 02/14/19 1.0 1.8 +0.8 +80% CHICAGO PD NBC 02/13/19 1.1 1.8 +0.7 +64% CHICAGO FIRE NBC 02/13/19 1.2 1.8 +0.6 +50% CHICAGO MED NBC 02/13/19 1.3 1.8 +0.5 +38% LAW AND ORDER:SVU NBC 02/14/19 0.8 1.6 +0.8 +100% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 02/15/19 1.1 1.6 +0.5 +45% THE NEIGHBORHOOD CBS 02/11/19 1.3 1.6 +0.3 +23% ELLENS GAME OF GAMES NBC 02/12/19 1.5 1.6 +0.1 +7% FOX DAYTONA WINNERS CIRCL FOX 02/17/19 1.6 1.6 even +0% THE PASSAGE FOX 02/11/19 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% THE GOLDBERGS ABC 02/13/19 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% MOM CBS 02/14/19 1.1 1.5 +0.4 +36% BLUE BLOODS CBS 02/15/19 0.8 1.4 +0.6 +75% S.W.A.T. CBS 02/14/19 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% FBI CBS 02/12/19 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% LAST MAN STANDING-SP 830P FOX 02/15/19 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% THE RESIDENT FOX 02/11/19 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% THE ROOKIE ABC 02/12/19 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% THE ORVILLE FOX 02/14/19 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% WILL & GRACE NBC 02/14/19 0.7 1.3 +0.6 +86% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 02/15/19 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% BIG BROTHER-WED 2/13 CBS 02/13/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% FAMILY GUY FOX 02/17/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK FOX 02/13/19 1.0 1.3 +0.3 +30% TITAN GAMES NBC 02/14/19 1.1 1.3 +0.2 +18% BULL CBS 02/11/19 0.7 1.2 +0.5 +71% BIG BROTHER-MON 2/11 CBS 02/11/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE ABC 02/12/19 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% MAN WITH A PLAN CBS 02/11/19 1.0 1.2 +0.2 +20% FOX DAYTONA 500 POST-RACE FOX 02/17/19 1.2 1.2 even +0% HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER ABC 02/14/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% BLACKLIST NBC 02/15/19 0.6 1.1 +0.5 +83% 20/20-FRI ABC 02/15/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 02/17/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% BLACK-ISH ABC 02/12/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% FAM CBS 02/14/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% NCIS: NEW ORLEANS CBS 02/12/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% BROOKLYN NINE-NINE NBC 02/14/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% SCHOOLED ABC 02/13/19 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% THE WORLD’S BEST CBS 02/13/19 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 02/17/19 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% THE SIMPSONS FOX 02/17/19 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% SINGLE PARENTS ABC 02/13/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% FLASH CW 02/12/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% GOTHAM FOX 02/14/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% MACGYVER CBS 02/15/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 02/12/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% SPLITTING UP TOGETHER ABC 02/12/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 02/15/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT ABC 02/12/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 02/17/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS-7PM ABC 02/17/19 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% 60 MINUTES CBS 02/17/19 0.8 0.9 +0.1 +13% SPEECHLESS ABC 02/15/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% THE GIFTED FOX 02/12/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% PROVEN INNOCENT FOX 02/15/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% BLINDSPOT NBC 02/15/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% DATELINE FRI NBC 02/15/19 0.6 0.8 +0.2 +33% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 02/17/19 0.4 0.7 +0.3 +75% ELVIS ALL STAR TRIBUTE NBC 02/17/19 0.6 0.7 +0.1 +17% SUPERGIRL CW 02/17/19 0.3 0.6 +0.3 +100% ARROW CW 02/11/19 0.4 0.6 +0.2 +50% MATCH GAME ABC 02/13/19 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% 48 HOURS CBS 02/16/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% BLACK LIGHTNING CW 02/11/19 0.3 0.5 +0.2 +67% STAR WARS:THE FORCE AWAKENS ABC 02/17/19 0.5 0.5 even +0% NBC MOVIE SPECIAL 2/17 NBC 02/17/19 0.5 0.5 even +0% CHARMED CW 02/17/19 0.2 0.4 +0.2 +100% ROSWELL NEW MEXICO CW 02/12/19 0.3 0.4 +0.1 +33% RANSOM CBS 02/16/19 0.2 0.3 +0.1 +50% PBC FIGHT NGHT POST-MATCH FOX 02/16/19 0.3 0.3 even +0% PBC FIGHT NIGHT FOX 02/16/19 0.3 0.3 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers