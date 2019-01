Live+3 Ratings for Week of Dec. 31, 2018: ‘Masked Singer,’ Golden Globes Top Key Demo

Fox’s “The Masked Singer” and the 2019 Golden Globe Awards on NBC were the top entertainment programs in delayed viewing for the week of Dec. 31.

In Live+3, the Golden Globes rose to a 5.4 rating in adults 18-49, putting them just below NFL coverage for the week. “The Masked Singer” rose to a 3.9 rating which, as previously reported, is the biggest Live+3 gain of any unscripted premiere ever. In total viewers, the Golden Globes was again the top entertainment program with 19.1 million viewers. “The Masked Singer” rose to 12.3 million, behind “The Big Bang Theory” (16.1 million) and “Young Sheldon” (13.7 million).

Elsewhere on broadcast, the series premiere of NBC’s “The Titan Games” saw decent lift, growing 22% in the key demo to a 2.2 and 16% in total viewers to 7.5 million.

Read the full week’s rankings below.

Live+3 Adults 18-49

Telecasts Network Broadcast Date L+SD A18-49 L+3 A18-49 Actual Growth % Growth NBC NFL PLAYOFF GAME WC NBC 01/06/19 10.4 10.4 even +0% FOX NFC WILDCARD GAME FOX 01/05/19 8.9 9.0 +0.1 +1% FOX NFC WILDCARD PRE KICK FOX 01/05/19 6.1 6.1 even +0% GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS NBC 01/06/19 5.3 5.4 +0.1 +2% THE MASKED SINGER FOX 01/02/19 3.0 3.9 +0.9 +30% PRIMETIME NYRE ’19 PT 2 ABC 12/31/18 3.5 3.5 even +0% FOX NFC WILDCARD PRE FOX 01/05/19 3.5 3.5 even +0% THE BIG BANG THEORY CBS 01/03/19 2.2 3.2 +1.0 +45% YOUNG SHELDON CBS 01/03/19 1.7 2.4 +0.7 +41% TITAN GAMES NBC 01/03/19 1.8 2.2 +0.4 +22% PRIMETIME NYRE ’19 PT 1 ABC 12/31/18 2.2 2.2 even +0% S.W.A.T. CBS 01/03/19 0.9 1.6 +0.7 +78% THE BLACKLIST NBC 01/03/19 0.9 1.5 +0.6 +67% LAST MAN STANDING FOX 01/04/19 1.0 1.5 +0.5 +50% 24 HOURS TO HELL & BACK FOX 01/02/19 1.2 1.5 +0.3 +25% CRIMINAL MINDS CBS 01/02/19 0.7 1.4 +0.7 +100% SEAL TEAM CBS 01/02/19 0.9 1.4 +0.5 +56% FAMILY GUY FOX 01/06/19 1.0 1.4 +0.4 +40% NBC NY EVE-PRIME NBC 12/31/18 1.3 1.4 +0.1 +8% THE ORVILLE FOX 01/03/19 0.6 1.3 +0.7 +117% BLUE BLOODS CBS 01/04/19 0.8 1.3 +0.5 +63% NCIS: LOS ANGELES CBS 01/06/19 0.9 1.3 +0.4 +44% HAWAII FIVE-0 CBS 01/04/19 0.8 1.2 +0.4 +50% SHARK TANK ABC 01/06/19 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% BOB’S BURGERS FOX 01/06/19 0.9 1.2 +0.3 +33% HELL’S KITCHEN FOX 01/04/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% LETHAL WEAPON FOX 01/01/19 0.7 1.1 +0.4 +57% 20/20-FRI ABC 01/04/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% THE COOL KIDS FOX 01/04/19 0.8 1.1 +0.3 +38% GOD FRIENDED ME CBS 01/06/19 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% THE SIMPSONS FOX 01/06/19 0.9 1.1 +0.2 +22% BLACKLIST NBC 01/04/19 0.6 1.0 +0.4 +67% MACGYVER CBS 01/04/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% GOTHAM FOX 01/03/19 0.7 1.0 +0.3 +43% AMER FUNN HM VIDEOS ABC 01/06/19 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% TOAST TO 2018 NBC 12/31/18 0.9 1.0 +0.1 +11% MADAM SECRETARY CBS 01/06/19 0.6 0.9 +0.3 +50% FRESH OFF THE BOAT ABC 01/04/19 0.7 0.9 +0.2 +29% STEVE HARVEY-LIVE TM SQ 1 FOX 12/31/18 0.9 0.9 even +0% SPEECHLESS ABC 01/04/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% THE GIFTED FOX 01/01/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% DATELINE FRI NBC 01/04/19 0.5 0.8 +0.3 +60% LAST DAYS OF JFK JR. ABC 01/03/19 0.7 0.8 +0.1 +14% 60 MINUTES CBS 01/06/19 0.8 0.8 even +0% REL FOX 01/06/19 0.5 0.6 +0.1 +20% HOLLYWOOD WALK FAME HNRS CW 01/04/19 0.1 0.1 even +0%

Live+3 Total Viewers