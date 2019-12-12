×

Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, Jharrel Jerome Among Seven Cast in ABC’s ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Viola Davis Andre Braugher Jharrel Jerome
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

ABC’s second “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” special has added several stars to its cast.

The special, which will air on Dec. 18, will feature classic episodes of “All in the Family” and “Good Times.” Joining the cast for “Good Times” are Viola Davis and Andre Braugher as Florida Evans and James Evans, Jay Pharoah as J.J Evans, Asante Blackk as Michael Evans, Corinne Foxx as Thelma Evans, and Tiffany Haddish as Willona Woods. Jharrel Jerome is also confirmed to join in an unspecified role. In addition, Anthony Anderson and Patti LaBelle will sing the show’s theme song live.

Previously announced cast members for “All in the Family” include Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper, and Ike Barinholtz, all of whom will reprise their roles from the first special earlier this year. Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg, and Justina Machado will also appear, with their roles will be announced live.

“All in the Family” originally hailed from Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin. “Good Times” was created by Mike Evans and Eric Monte and was developed by Lear. Both shows are considered two of the best sitcoms of all time.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’” will be produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville, Simpson Street, and Sony Pictures Television. Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, and Jim Burrows will executive produce, with Pam Fryman and Andy Fisher set to direct the live show.

(Pictured: Viola Davis, left; Andre Braugher, center; Jharrel Jerome, right)

More TV

  • Orlando Bloom

    Orlando Bloom Sets First-Look Deal With Amazon

    “Carnival Row” star Orlando Blook has inked a first-look deal with Amazon, Variety has learned. Under the deal, Bloom will develop television and film projects for Prime Video. Bloom currently stars on Amazon’s “Carnival Row” alongside Cara Delevigne. The series premiered back in August and was renewed for a second season ahead of the series premiere. The [...]

  • 'Little America' Scores Early Season 2

    'Little America' Scores Early Season 2 Renewal at Apple

    Apple has renewed its immigrant anthology series “Little America” for a second season before the first has even debuted. The half-hour series hails from “The Big Sick” writers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon and is based on true stories from Epic Magazine. It explores the funny, romantic, heartfelt, inspiring, and surprising stories of immigrants [...]

  • Hulu Hopes to Make Ads Part

    Hulu Hopes to Make Ads Part of Your Binge Session

    If you just can’t keep yourself from watching another episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale” or “PEN15,” then Hulu has an ad for you. The streaming-video hub is starting a trial run of new commercials aimed specifically at binge-watchers, which the company defines as subscribers who watch three or more episodes of the same series consecutively. [...]

  • Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren,

    Democrats Unveil Four More Debates in 2020

    Democrats will hold four more debates among the presidential candidates, as the party continues to try to generate attention for its side in the race for the White House. On January 14, before the February 3 Democratic primary caucus in Iowa, CNN will moderate a debate in Des Moines, and partner with the Des Moines [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad