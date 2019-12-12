Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, Jharrel Jerome Among Seven Cast in ABC’s ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’

ABC’s second “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” special has added several stars to its cast.

The special, which will air on Dec. 18, will feature classic episodes of “All in the Family” and “Good Times.” Joining the cast for “Good Times” are Viola Davis and Andre Braugher as Florida Evans and James Evans, Jay Pharoah as J.J Evans, Asante Blackk as Michael Evans, Corinne Foxx as Thelma Evans, and Tiffany Haddish as Willona Woods. Jharrel Jerome is also confirmed to join in an unspecified role. In addition, Anthony Anderson and Patti LaBelle will sing the show’s theme song live.

Previously announced cast members for “All in the Family” include Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper, and Ike Barinholtz, all of whom will reprise their roles from the first special earlier this year. Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg, and Justina Machado will also appear, with their roles will be announced live.

“All in the Family” originally hailed from Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin. “Good Times” was created by Mike Evans and Eric Monte and was developed by Lear. Both shows are considered two of the best sitcoms of all time.

“Live in Front of a Studio Audience: ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’” will be produced by Kimmelot, ACT III Productions, Gary Sanchez Productions, D’Arconville, Simpson Street, and Sony Pictures Television. Lear, Jimmy Kimmel, Brent Miller, Kerry Washington, Will Ferrell, Justin Theroux, and Jim Burrows will executive produce, with Pam Fryman and Andy Fisher set to direct the live show.

(Pictured: Viola Davis, left; Andre Braugher, center; Jharrel Jerome, right)