×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ABC’s ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience’ Easily Tops Wednesday

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: NORMAN LEAR'S 'ALL IN THE FAMILY' AND 'THE JEFFERSONS' - ABC's late-night host Jimmy Kimmel presents a live, 90-minute prime-time event in tribute to classic television sitcoms. "Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear's 'All in the Family' and 'The Jeffersons'" teams Kimmel with television icon Norman Lear and executive producers Brent Miller, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Justin Theroux. This special, airing live WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 (8:00-9:33 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, will take viewers down memory lane, recreating an original episode from each of the Emmy(r) Award-winning series "All in the Family" and "The Jeffersons." This legendary night of television will be hosted by Lear and Kimmel, and directed by 10-time Emmy winner James Burrows. (ABC/Eric McCandless)ELLIE KEMPER, WOODY HARRELSON, JAMIE FOXX, IKE BARINHOLTZ
CREDIT: ABC

The ABC special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” handily walked away with Wednesday night in the overnight ratings.

Live in Front of a Studio Audience” pulled in a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.4 million viewers. For comparison, its closest competition in the demo were the season finales of “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Fire,” which each drew a 1.1 rating. Its closest competition in total viewers was also “Med” and “Fire,” which each drew around 7.4 million viewers.

The special saw celebrities like Woody Harrelson, Anthony Anderson, Kerry Washington, and Marisa Tomei reenacting classic episodes of “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.”

In her review for Variety, Caroline Framke wrote, “[The] special was so overwhelmingly dedicated to the fun of the conceit and the enduring accuracy of the punchlines that any technical nitpicks I had quickly faded from memory. By the time Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson was shimmying across the ‘Jeffersons’ set belting ‘Movin’ On Up,’ it became frankly impossible to begrudge the spectacle of it all.”

Related

The half-hour special “All About ‘All in the Family’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ that aired immediately after drew a 1.4 and 7.9 million viewers. The series finale of “Whiskey Cavalier” drew a 0.7 and 3.8 million viewers.

ABC won the night overall with a 1.3 rating average and 7.8 million viewers.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More TV

  • LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO

    TV Ratings: ABC's 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' Easily Tops Wednesday

    The ABC special “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” handily walked away with Wednesday night in the overnight ratings. “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” pulled in a 1.7 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.4 million viewers. For comparison, its closest competition in the demo were the season finales of “Chicago Med” and [...]

  • Star Trek: Picard - Logo ÃÂ©

    'Star Trek: Picard' Drops First Teaser Trailer, Poster (Watch)

    CBS All Access has released the first look at “Star Trek: Picard,” the new series that will see Sir Patrick Stewart reprise the iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard. Little is known about the plot of the series other than it is said to tell the story of the next chapter of Picard’s life. Stewart played [...]

  • SYDNEY TO THE MAX - Disney

    'Sydney to the Max' Renewed for Season 2 at Disney Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Sydney to the Max” has been renewed for a second season at Disney Channel, Variety has learned exclusively. The series is set in the present day with flashbacks to the 1990s and follows outgoing middle schooler Sydney Reynolds (Ruth Righi) who lives with her single dad Max (Ian Reed Kesler) in the house he grew up [...]

  • CNN Will Test Comedy With Colin

    CNN Will Test Comedy With Colin Quinn Special

    On many days, wringing humor out of the current news cycle seems a fruitless task. CNN is going to give it a try. On Monday at 9 p.m. – in the last hours of Memorial Day – the cable-news outlet will air an hour-long show featuring comedian Colin Quinn, who will perform a version of [...]

  • Netflix Unveils Lonely Island Musical Tribute

    Netflix Unveils Lonely Island Musical Tribute to Jose Canseco, Mark McGwire

    The Lonely Island comedy troupe has dropped a half-hour Netflix special featuring a musical tribute to baseball greats Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire. “The Lonely Island Presents: The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience” features Andy Samberg and Akiva Schaffer as the former Oakland Athletics teammates who became known as “the Bash Brothers” for their prowess at [...]

  • Netflix's Clarence Avant Doc 'Black Godfather'

    Barack Obama, P. Diddy, David Geffen Hail 'Black Godfather' Clarence Avant in Netflix Doc (Watch)

    The first trailer for “The Black Godfather,” Reginald Hudlin’s documentary about black entertainment trailblazer Clarence Avant, has been released. The film features interviews with Snoop Dogg, P. Diddy, David Geffen, Clive Davis, Diane Warren, Lionel Richie and Irving Azoff, among other industry titans. Former president Barack Obama also makes an appearance. Hudlin spent three years [...]

  • BBC Studios Names Anna Cronin Digital

    BBC Studios Names Anna Cronin Digital Content Director (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anna Cronin has been upped to director of digital content at BBC Studios, a new role at the production and distribution arm of the U.K. pubcaster. The position is within BBC Studios’ content partnerships division, which oversees the company’s programming and IP partnerships. Cronin will work with U.K. and international partners, and notably those in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad