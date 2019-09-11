Liv Tyler to Star Opposite Rob Lowe in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ at Fox

Liv Tyler has been cast as the lead opposite Rob Lowe in Fox’s “9-1-1” spinoff, Variety has confirmed.

The new entry to the budding franchise follows a sophisticated New York fireman (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, Texas, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Tyler will play Chief Paramedic Michelle Blake, who is described as brilliant, wry, and the only one who can match wits with Lowe’s character Owen in the station. Michelle has an obsession she struggles to control: finding out what happened to her little sister Iris, who disappeared two years ago.

The actress is best known for playing Arwen in the “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy. Television-wise, she is known for her roles on Hulu’s “Harlots” and the HBO series “The Leftovers.” She will next be seen playing the wife of Brad Pitt’s character in sci-fi pic “Ad Astra,” which hits theaters Sept. 20.

Sources say Lowe stands to make more than $200,000 per episode for his role on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which is slated to premiere during the 2019-2020 season. The series hails from “9-1-1” co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

“9-1-1: Lone Star” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk, and Minear are creators and executive producers on the series. Lowe will serve as a co-executive producer.

Deadline was first to report Tyler’s casting.