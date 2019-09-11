×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Liv Tyler to Star Opposite Rob Lowe in ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ at Fox

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Liv Tyler has been cast as the lead opposite Rob Lowe in Fox’s “9-1-1” spinoff, Variety has confirmed.

The new entry to the budding franchise follows a sophisticated New York fireman (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, Texas, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Tyler will play Chief Paramedic Michelle Blake, who is described as brilliant, wry, and the only one who can match wits with Lowe’s character Owen in the station. Michelle has an obsession she struggles to control: finding out what happened to her little sister Iris, who disappeared two years ago.

The actress is best known for playing Arwen in the “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy. Television-wise, she is known for her roles on Hulu’s “Harlots” and the HBO series “The Leftovers.” She will next be seen playing the wife of Brad Pitt’s character in sci-fi pic “Ad Astra,” which hits theaters Sept. 20.

Sources say Lowe stands to make more than $200,000 per episode for his role on “9-1-1: Lone Star,” which is slated to premiere during the 2019-2020 season. The series hails from “9-1-1” co-creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

9-1-1: Lone Star” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk, and Minear are creators and executive producers on the series. Lowe will serve as a co-executive producer.

Deadline was first to report Tyler’s casting.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • quibi

    Quibi Inks Deal With BBC for Daily International News Show

    Quibi, the short-form mobile TV and tech startup led by Jeffrey Katzenberg, announced a deal with the BBC to produce daily international news programming. Earlier this summer, Quibi announced a similar pact with NBC News, for two daily shows. The announcement of the deal with BBC Global News comes after word of the departure of [...]

  • Liv Tyler to Star Opposite Rob

    Liv Tyler to Star Opposite Rob Lowe in '9-1-1: Lone Star' at Fox

    Liv Tyler has been cast as the lead opposite Rob Lowe in Fox’s “9-1-1” spinoff, Variety has confirmed. The new entry to the budding franchise follows a sophisticated New York fireman (Lowe) who, along with his son, re-locates to Austin, Texas, and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the [...]

  • Sean Hayes - Emmy Studio -

    Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner's Hazy Mills Launches Branded Content Division

    Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner’s Hazy Mills Productions has partnered with Test Pattern Media to launch a branded content division. The new initiative comes after Hazy Mill’s recent branch into branded content, winning awards for their Orbitz campaign, and partnering with other clients such as Lucasfilm, Amazon, Showtime, Starbucks, Capital One, TNT, TBS, Lincoln, P&G, [...]

  • Uzo Aduba

    Uzo Aduba Joins 'Fargo' Season 4

    “Fargo” Season 4 has cast Uzo Aduba, Variety has confirmed. She joins previously announced cast member Chris Rock, who will lead the upcoming season of the critically-acclaimed FX series. The exact nature of Aduba’s role is being kept under wraps at this time. Aduba is best known for her role in the Netflix series “Orange [...]

  • Power 50 Cent BTS Starz

    Curtis Jackson Builds 'Power' Base as Producer and Master Marketer

    When “Power” began its run on Starz in 2014, Curtis Jackson was better known in the entertainment industry as the pugnacious rapper 50 Cent. Few of those involved with the show expected him to emerge as a force behind the premium cable channel’s most-watched series. But Jackson, 44, has never had a shortage of ambition. He [...]

  • Downton Abbey Movie BTS

    How the Production Crew Added Scope to 'Downton Abbey' for the Big Screen

    The feature continuation of “Downton Abbey” reunites the cast and much of the crew of the period TV series with a mandate to deliver more of the glamour, drama and just plain kindness that prompted millions of viewers on both sides of the Atlantic to fall under the spell of the sprawling Crawley family. “We wanted [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Tamron

    TV Ratings: 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' 'Tamron Hall' Post Strong Debuts

    Both “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and Tamron Hall’s self-titled talk show debuted to strong ratings in syndication this week. The “American Idol” and “Voice” coach’s NBCUniversal show scored a 1.9 household metered market rating and a 6 share in the 56 metered markets, which represents the highest debut for a new syndicated show since 2012. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad