Joshua Jackson Joins Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon in Hulu Limited Series ‘Little Fires Everywhere’

Joshua Jackson has been cast in a leading role in the upcoming Hulu limited series “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Jackson joins a cast that includes Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington, and Rosemarie DeWitt. Based on Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller of the same name, “Little Fires Everywhere” follows the intertwined fates of the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

Jackson will play Bill Richardson, a Shaker Heights attorney who hails from modest means, Bill is the perfectly-suited counterweight to his energetic and strong-willed wife, Elena (Witherspoon). But when Bill agrees to represent their friends in a fiery custody battle, the couple begin to fight about more than just their challenging youngest daughter, Izzy (Megan Stott).

Jackson was most recently seen in Showtime’s acclaimed drama “The Affair” and will next be seen in in the Ava DuVernay Netflix series “When They See Us.” He is also known for his roles on shows like “Fringe” and “Dawson’s Creek.”

He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Hansen Jacobson

Liz Tigelaar created the series version of “Little Fires Everywhere” and serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, Washington’s Simpson Street, and ABC Signature Studios. Witherspoon, Washington, Lauren Levy Neustadter, Pilar Savone, and Lynn Shelton will also executive produce, with Shelton also set to direct four of the show’s eight episodes.

