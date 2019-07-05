×

Listen: ‘Apollo: Missions to the Moon’ Director on Creating a Story from Archival Footage

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of National Geographic

National Geographic’s “Apollo: Missions to the Moon” stands out of the crowd of 50th anniversary Apollo 11 documentaries, in that it crafts a narrative using only archival footage about multiple Apollo missions.

Director and executive producer Tom Jennings spoke with Variety‘s “TV Take” podcast with executive editor of television Daniel Holloway about the documentary.

Jennings recalled a conversation he had with the studio about releasing the documentary ahead of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. “‘You know there are going to be like twenty of these?,'” he pointed out. The response: “‘Yes, it’s up to you to figure out how to make it different.'”

What’s different about the doc? “We have no narrator or no interviews. We didn’t want to lock ourselves into just [Apollo] 11. We have to show the context in which it existed,” said Jennings. 

The documentary begins with the first Apollo mission and details the lives of the mission’s three astronauts with archival footage. “We literally created character lines from archival footage like a feature film director would,” said Jennings. All three astronauts died in a fire during a launch rehearsal.  “To experience the tragedy of losing [the astronauts] early on in the film they became characters in the film to us.”

Over the last decade, Jennings has produced many documentaries with National Geographic without narrators or talking heads. “There were entire worlds out there that exist in archives that people have not tapped yet. If you assemble it in a way that feels like the footage was shot for you for a film and you have enough audio to tell the story you can make a time machine in a sense,” said Jennings. 

Jennings shared stories of tracking down obscure archival footage, such as an NBC puppet recreation of the moon landing and a Pink Floyd recording at the BBC to provide the soundtrack to the Apollo 11 landing live.

“Apollo: Missions to the Moon” will premiere on National Geographic on July 7.

Popular on Variety

  • Stranger Things season 3

    (SPOILERS) Why 'Stranger Things' Season Three is the Best Season Yet

  • Joe Keery Gaten Matarazzo Stranger Things

    How Long Would The 'Stranger Things' Cast Survive The Upside Down?

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

More TV

  • Barbara Taylor Bradford and Robert Bradford

    Producer Robert Bradford Dies at 94

    Film and television producer Robert Bradford, novelist Barbara Taylor Bradford’s husband who shepherded adaptations of many of her books, died early Tuesday morning in New York’s Presbyterian Hospital following a stroke. He was 94. Badford played a large role in his wife’s work, producing nine of her books as miniseries and movies-of-the-week for NBC and [...]

  • Stranger Things

    The 'Stranger Things' Kids Are Getting Older — And That's a Good Thing (Column)

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read until you’ve seen season 3 of “Stranger Things,” which premiered July 4 on Netflix. “Stranger Things” has been world-beatingly successful because of the kids at its center. And they’ve seemed, at times, to be the reason why its success might not be sustainable. When the sci-fi series emerged in the [...]

  • TV Ratings: Macy’s 4th of July

    TV Ratings: Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Fizzle for NBC

    The annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” soared to the top of the ratings charts once again, however, the show didn’t sparkle quite as brightly as in previous years and was down 25% on 2018. NBC aired only the fireworks show, which drew a 0.9 rating in the key adults 18-49 demographic and 5.89 [...]

  • Canal Plus

    Canal Plus to Cut Nearly 20% of Workforce in France

    Faced with the continued decline of its domestic subscriber base, Canal Plus is preparing to downsize its workforce in France by 20% through the voluntary layoff of 500 jobs, according to reports. Contacted by Variety, Canal Plus was unavailable to confirm or comment. The news was first reported by the websites Les Jours and Satellifax. [...]

  • DWTS S24 Premiere Ratings

    BBC Studios Content Boss on Finding the Next Wave of Global Hits

    Almost a year into running BBC Studios Productions, a major part of Ralph Lee’s task is securing more third-party commissions and generating new breakout hits that can sit alongside “Doctor Who,” “Dancing With the Stars” and its other top performers. BBC Studios produces for British pubcaster the BBC, and now also for third parties. This [...]

  • La Casa de Papel

    International TV Newswire: Latest on ‘Money Heist,’ Sheffield Doc/Fest, ‘Dark Money’

    In this week’s International TV Newswire, “Money Heist’ fanbase heaves with anticipation at Part 3, two prominent European doc fests change directors, All3Media confirms “Dark Money’s” pre-sales credentials; ZFD favorite “Worst Witch” gets an NHK makeover; and Econet Media’s satellite TV biz goes into administration: ‘Money Heist’ Part 3 Anticipation Boils Two weeks out from [...]

  • Alberto Flores

    Mediapro Labs Unveils Early Fruits of First Call for Talent

    Fiction titles “La luna en tu mirada,” “Shine,” “Código Alfa” and “Indie Odyssey” figure among 22 projects selected for development after a first call of proposes by Mediapro Labs, the new talent incubator created by Spanish TV giant The Mediapro Studio. Launched in December, Mediapro Labs aims to identify audiovisual talent worth associating with and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad