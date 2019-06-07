×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lisa Vanderpump Exits ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After 9 Seasons

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lisa Vanderpump
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bravo

Lisa Vanderpump has officially called it quits on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” sources tell Variety.

Vanderpump has been a mainstay of the show since the beginning, but will likely now focus her efforts towards her other Bravo reality series “Vanderpump Rules.” She had previously told the Daily Mail that she would not be returning, and appeared to make good on her word by skipping the season 9 reunion which filmed on Thursday.

During a ceremony to unveil the “Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQ’s in Hollywood” exhibit on Thursday, at which Vanderpump was being honored with the Legacy of Hollywood Award, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell introduced her as a real housewife, but Vanderpump set him straight.

“Not any more,” she replied.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premiered back in 2010, and Vanderpump was one of the original cast members alongside Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, and Kyle Richards. While all the other housewives left the show at various stages, Vanderpump and Kyle Richards had been the only two to remain throughout the show’s run.

Season 9, which premiered on Feb. 12 and has currently aired 17 episodes to date, has proved to be a tumultuous one for the housewives. Prior cast members Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Vanderpump were joined by new housewife Denise Richards and her friend Camille Grammer for this latest edition.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors
    1KzJZwwk

    Actors on Actors: Sacha Baron Cohen and Don Cheadle (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams &

    Actors on Actors: Michelle Williams & Patricia Clarkson (Full Video)

  • Michelle Williams Wanted More Input After

    Michelle Williams Says 'Dawson's Creek' Was 'a Little Bit Like a Factory Job': 'It Was Formulaic'

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

More TV

  • Lisa Vanderpump

    Lisa Vanderpump Exits 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 9 Seasons

    Lisa Vanderpump has officially called it quits on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” sources tell Variety. Vanderpump has been a mainstay of the show since the beginning, but will likely now focus her efforts towards her other Bravo reality series “Vanderpump Rules.” She had previously told the Daily Mail that she would not be [...]

  • Access Hollywood Logo

    'Access' Lays Off Multiple Veteran Producers

    “Access” and “Access Live” have laid off multiple long-serving producers in both New York and Los Angeles, Variety has learned from sources. “Access” — formerly “Access Hollywood” — has let go supervising music producer Nancy Harrison and senior news producer Christine Fahey,  along with supervising producers Ryan Patterson and Adam Jordan and crew coordinator Steve [...]

  • 'Tales of the City' Boss Breaks

    'Tales of the City' Boss Breaks Down Honoring Anna Madrigal's Past, Creating a New Mystery

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “Armistead Maupin’s Tales Of The City,” streaming now on Netflix. Certain parameters for the new limited series version of Armistead Maupin’s “Tales of the City” were already set when showrunner Lauren Morelli joined the project — most notably the fact that Mary Ann Singleton (Laura [...]

  • Credit: Netflix / Black Mirror

    'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,' Netflix and the Emmys TV Movie Crisis (Column)

    As A-list stars and auteurs made their way to TV this decade, “limited series” orders became a way to sign them up without having to lock in full-season commitments. The format has become such a dominant part of modern TV culture that it’s hard to believe that less than a decade ago there were too [...]

  • Lorraine Toussaint First Time in Variety

    'Village' Star Lorraine Toussaint Played Lady Macbeth Right After Graduation

    Directly after graduating from Juilliard in 1982, Lorraine Toussaint began rehearsals for her first paid acting gig, as Lady Macbeth in Shakespeare & Company’s production of “Macbeth.” After eight years of classical theater training, the Trinidad-born, New York-raised performer found herself among seasoned professionals like Kristin Linklater and Tim Saukiavicus, who mentored her as she [...]

  • Ann-Margret The Kominsky Method Khalilah Joi

    From Ann-Margret to Khalilah Joi, TV Guest Performances Are Much More Than Cameos

    Guest actor casting in today’s increasingly rich landscape of television has evolved far beyond the days of glorified cameos, slumming stars or celebrities doing friendly favors. And the myriad ways that series and actors — from rising stars to A-listers — come together can result in moments of pure gold, on screen and at awards [...]

  • Fox Women's World Cup Broadcast Team

    Fox World Cup Team Previews 'Wide Open' Women's Tournament

    As David Neal surveys the view from the Fox Sports 2019 Women’s World Cup studio, he sees a thunderstorm raging over the Eiffel Tower. The studio, located in a palatial Parisian restaurant bought out by the network for the duration of the tournament, affords its analyst occupants and viewers at home a head-to-toe view of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad