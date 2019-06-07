Lisa Vanderpump Exits ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ After 9 Seasons

Lisa Vanderpump has officially called it quits on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” sources tell Variety.

Vanderpump has been a mainstay of the show since the beginning, but will likely now focus her efforts towards her other Bravo reality series “Vanderpump Rules.” She had previously told the Daily Mail that she would not be returning, and appeared to make good on her word by skipping the season 9 reunion which filmed on Thursday.

During a ceremony to unveil the “Real to Reel: Portrayals and Perceptions of LGBTQ’s in Hollywood” exhibit on Thursday, at which Vanderpump was being honored with the Legacy of Hollywood Award, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell introduced her as a real housewife, but Vanderpump set him straight.

“Not any more,” she replied.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” premiered back in 2010, and Vanderpump was one of the original cast members alongside Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, and Kyle Richards. While all the other housewives left the show at various stages, Vanderpump and Kyle Richards had been the only two to remain throughout the show’s run.

Season 9, which premiered on Feb. 12 and has currently aired 17 episodes to date, has proved to be a tumultuous one for the housewives. Prior cast members Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Vanderpump were joined by new housewife Denise Richards and her friend Camille Grammer for this latest edition.