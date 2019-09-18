Lisa Simpson Tapped as New Head of Talent Relations at Fox Entertainment

Fox Entertainment has appointed Lisa Simpson as its new head of talent relations.

In her senior vice president role, Simpson will oversee the talent relations team, providing strategic support to all of the company’s talent and their representatives. She will report directly to Jean Guerin, executive vice president of publicity and corporate communications at the company.

“We are committed to the creative community, and to building a meaningful home for them,” said Guerin in a statement. “Lisa’s knowledge of and experience in this business makes her the perfect person to help us convey those messages. As we continue to elevate the talent experience here at Fox Entertainment, I’m so pleased to have Lisa join the team.”

Simpson will also be responsible for managing the integration of talent across Fox’s initiatives, including marketing campaigns, awards strategies and cross-network programming.

Most recently, Simpson was executive director of special projects for Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and People magazines, where she was responsible for coordinating event strategy, industry partnerships and strategic brand initiatives within the Hollywood community. She also created Entertainment Weekley’s Comic-Con footprint, with parties, panels and a photo studio.

Prior to that, she was a senior talent executive and a core member of the launch team for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” instituting the talk show’s Green Room, and booking all of the talent who appeared on the show.