×

Lisa Simpson Tapped as New Head of Talent Relations at Fox Entertainment

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox Entertainment

Fox Entertainment has appointed Lisa Simpson as its new head of talent relations.

In her senior vice president role, Simpson will oversee the talent relations team, providing strategic support to all of the company’s talent and their representatives. She will report directly to Jean Guerin, executive vice president of publicity and corporate communications at the company.

“We are committed to the creative community, and to building a meaningful home for them,” said Guerin in a statement. “Lisa’s knowledge of and experience in this business makes her the perfect person to help us convey those messages. As we continue to elevate the talent experience here at Fox Entertainment, I’m so pleased to have Lisa join the team.”

Simpson will also be responsible for managing the integration of talent across Fox’s initiatives, including marketing campaigns, awards strategies and cross-network programming.

Most recently, Simpson was executive director of special projects for Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and People magazines, where she was responsible for coordinating event strategy, industry partnerships and strategic brand initiatives within the Hollywood community. She also created Entertainment Weekley’s Comic-Con footprint, with parties, panels and a photo studio.

Prior to that, she was a senior talent executive and a core member of the launch team for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” instituting the talk show’s Green Room, and booking all of the talent who appeared on the show.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Mark-Paul Gosselaar 'Was Never Approached' for

    Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He 'Was Never Approached' for 'Saved by the Bell' Revival

    The Bayside gang is reuniting, but Zack Morris isn’t invited — for the time being, at least. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played the good-looking yet incorrigible Zack in NBC’s beloved “Saved by the Bell” series, said he was never approached to take part in the show’s forthcoming TV sequel, which will reprise roles from Mario Lopez [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    How Showrunners Handled Staffing Season Amid WGA-ATA Feud

    This year’s TV staffing season wasn’t quite like any before. Described as a “free for all” by “Batwoman” creator and showrunner Caroline Dries and “like the Wild Wild West” by “Legacies” creator and showrunner Julie Plec, the WGA-ATA debacle has had deep-seated effects on the way showrunners staff their writers’ rooms and search for fresh [...]

  • 2020 TV Season Preview

    How 2020's Fall TV Season Is Already Shaping Up

    Aiming to stand out in a crowded field, broadcasters this season have leaned on the stability of their schedules and the return of established hits. But for many of the same reasons, they’ve also begun to seed the ground for next year’s crop of shows, considering that top performers like “How to Get Away With [...]

  • David E Kelley

    Looking Back on David E. Kelley's History-Making Double Emmy Wins 20 Years Later

    David E. Kelley thought there’d been a mistake. On Sept. 12, 1999, the prolific showrunner was backstage at the Shrine Auditorium, having just accepted the best drama series Emmy for “The Practice,” when he heard his name called again. Kelley immediately figured that the producers were summoning him out again to take the award away [...]

  • Joel Stillerman Owen Shiflett Content Superba

    Joel Stillerman Launches Endeavor-Backed TV Company, Owen Shiflett Joins in Senior VP Role

    Former Hulu content chief Joel Stillerman is partnering with Endeavor Content on a new television production company. Variety has learned that Stillerman is launching the Endeavor-backed Content Superba, which will be based in Los Angeles. In addition, Shudder and Sundance Now executive Owen Shiflett has joined the company as senior vice president of development and [...]

  • Donick Cary and Kumail NanjianiYoung Literati

    Comedy Central Inks First-Look Animation Deal With Donick Cary

    Comedy Central has signed a first-look animation producing deal with Donick Cary, best known for his work as a former head writer for “The Late Show with David Letterman” and co-executive producer of “The Simpsons” and other shows. Under the terms of his deal, Cary will develop and produce animation projects across all platforms for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad