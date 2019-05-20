Lisa Kudrow Joins Lee Daniels-Whitney Cummings Comedy Pilot ‘Good People’ at Amazon

Lisa Kudrow has signed on to star in and executive produce the comedy pilot “Good People” currently in the works at Amazon, Variety has learned.

The half-hour project hails from writers and executive producers Whitney Cummings and Lee Daniels. It centers on three generations of women working in the Ombusdmans office of a college navigate the current cultural climate, the concept of feminism across different generations, and the struggle to reconcile socially constructed ideas with current ethical views regarding complex issues such as sex, race, class, and gender.

Kudrow will play Lynn Steele, The University Ombudsman. She is described as a tired, mercurial force of nature who finds herself being seen as out of touch by millennials, even though she has been a champion of women her entire career.

Kudrow is best known for playing Phoebe on the seminal sitcom “Friends.” She was nominated for six Emmy Awards for her role on the show, winning one. She is also known for her starring role in HBO’s “The Comeback” and the web series “Web Therapy.” On the feature side, she has starred in “Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion,” “Analyze This” and the sequel “Analyze That,” “P.S. I Love You,” “Easy A,” and “Girl on the Train.”

She is repped by CAA, Viewpoint, and Stankevick Gochman, LLP.

“Good People” is produced by Amazon Studios and Fox 21 Television Studios. Daniels is attached to direct the pilot in addition to writing and executive producing.