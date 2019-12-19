Lisa Kudrow Animated Pet Comedy Ordered at Fox

Fox is continuing its push into animation.

The network has issued a series order for “Housebroken” (formerly known as “Therapy Dog”), an animated series which has Lisa Kudrow attached in a lead role.

“Housebroken” is described as an irreverent series that explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs. Clea Duvall is set to star alongside Kudrow, with the likes of Sharon Horgan, Will Forte, Nat Faxon, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb and Greta Lee all lending their voices to various parts.

Duvall, Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan will all serve as writing executive producers, while Kaplan, Horgan, Dana Honor and Clelia Mountford will be non-writing EPs. The half-hour comedy hails from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment, the “Bob’s Burgers” animation house recently acquired by Fox.

Horgan’s relationship with Kapital also extends to the “Delilah” pilot which is currently on the books at HBO Max.

“Housebroken” looks set to join Fox’s Animation Domination lineup which includes stalwarts like “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers.” The network premiered a new animated comedy in the Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph-voiced “Bless the Harts” earlier this season, and is doubling down with two more shows (the Amy Poehler co-created “Duncanville” and the Alaska-set “The Great North”) coming to the network next year. After Fox already handed out a second season renewal to “Bless the Harts” back in October, it doesn’t look like its animation push will be ending anytime soon.