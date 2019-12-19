×

Lisa Kudrow Animated Pet Comedy Ordered at Fox

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lisa Kudrow
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Fox is continuing its push into animation.

The network has issued a series order for “Housebroken” (formerly known as “Therapy Dog”), an animated series which has Lisa Kudrow attached in a lead role.

“Housebroken” is described as an irreverent series that explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs. Clea Duvall is set to star alongside Kudrow, with the likes of Sharon Horgan, Will Forte, Nat Faxon, Tony Hale, Jason Mantzoukas, Sam Richardson, Bresha Webb and Greta Lee all lending their voices to various parts.

Duvall, Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan will all serve as writing executive producers, while Kaplan, Horgan, Dana Honor and Clelia Mountford will be non-writing EPs. The half-hour comedy hails from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Fox Entertainment and Bento Box Entertainment, the “Bob’s Burgers” animation house recently acquired by Fox.

Horgan’s relationship with Kapital also extends to the “Delilah” pilot which is currently on the books at HBO Max.

“Housebroken” looks set to join Fox’s Animation Domination lineup which includes stalwarts like “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “Bob’s Burgers.” The network premiered a new animated comedy in the Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph-voiced “Bless the Harts” earlier this season, and is doubling down with two more shows (the Amy Poehler co-created “Duncanville” and the Alaska-set “The Great North”) coming to the network next year. After Fox already handed out a second season renewal to “Bless the Harts” back in October, it doesn’t look like its animation push will be ending anytime soon.

More TV

  • Lisa Kudrow

    Lisa Kudrow Animated Pet Comedy Ordered at Fox

    Fox is continuing its push into animation. The network has issued a series order for “Housebroken” (formerly known as “Therapy Dog”), an animated series which has Lisa Kudrow attached in a lead role. “Housebroken” is described as an irreverent series that explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in [...]

  • Jori Arancio WarnerMedia

    Jori Arancio Joins WarnerMedia as Head of Comms for HBO Max, TNT, TBS, TruTV

    Comms veteran Jori Arancio has been named the executive vice president of communications at HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV. The move comes not long after exiting her post as senior VP of communications for ABC and ABC Studios at the end of October, capping a 21-year tenure at Walt Disney. “I had the unique [...]

  • PGA Awards: 'Black Mirror,' 'You vs.

    'Black Mirror,' 'You vs. Wild' Among Inaugural PGA Innovation Award Nominees

    “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and “You vs. Wild” are among 12 other programs nominated for the first-ever Innovation Award at the 2020 Producers Guild Awards. Netflix, which streams both of these shows picked up the most nominations in the first wave of categories, with eight. Interestingly, the streamer nabbed four out of the five children’s program [...]

  • Adrien Brody'Once Upon a Time In...

    Adrien Brody to Star in 'Jerusalem's Lot' Stephen King Series at Epix

    Stephen King’s short story “Jerusalem’s Lot” is the latest of the prolific author’s work to be brought to the small screen. Epix has issued a series order for a drama based on the story set in the 1850s, with Oscar winner Adrien Brody attached to play the lead role. “Jerusalem’s Lot” follows Captain Charles Boone [...]

  • MICHAEL JACKSONMICHAEL JACKSON PERFORMING AT WEMBLEY

    Michael Jackson Estate Settles Copyright Fight With Disney

    The Michael Jackson Estate has reached a confidential settlement with Disney over a 2018 TV special that included numerous clips from Jackson’s songs and music videos. The estate sued in May 2018, alleging that “The Last Days of Michael Jackson” engaged in “astounding” copyright infringement. According to the suit, the ABC special used portions of [...]

  • 'David Makes Man' Renewed for Season

    'David Makes Man' Renewed for Season 2 at OWN

    “David Makes Man,” the critically-acclaimed coming-of-age drama from “Moonlight” creator Tarell Alvin McCraney, has been renewed for a second season at the Oprah Winfrey Network. The series centers on a 14-year-old prodigy (Akili McDowell) from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother (Alana [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad