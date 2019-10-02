Lisa Cholodenko to Direct Lena Headey Showtime Pilot

Lisa Cholodenko, known for her directorial work on the “Olive Kitteridge” miniseries at HBO and the 2010 feature “The Kids Are All Right,” has been tapped to helm a Showtime pilot.

The project in question is “Rita,” an hour-long dramedy which is set to star “Game of Thrones” actress Lena Headey in the title role. Headey’s character in the project is described as a headstrong, unconventional teacher and single mother who takes on every kind of authority – as well as her family – in a messy and unfiltered way. Cholodenko and Headey will also executive produce.

“Rita” is being written and executive produced by Christian Torpe and is based on his original Danish series. The prospective series hails from Showtime and Platform One Media, which is headed by Katie O’Connell Marsh and has Elisa Ellis exec producing on the pilot.

Most recently, Cholodenko directed the first three episodes of the Netflix limited series “Unbelievable” with Toni Collette, Merritt Waever and Kaitlyn Dever. Her other notable film credits include “Laurel Canyon” and her debut feature “High Art.”

She is repped by ICM Partners and attorney David Colden.

The project is among several pilots in the works at the premium cabler, including the Lena Waithe-produced “How to Make Love to a Black Woman (Who May Be Working Through Some Sh*t),” and a project about a group of high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness titled “Yellowjackets.”