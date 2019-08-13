Lionsgate TV Ups Scott Herbst to Scripted Development Head, Jocelyn Sabo to Senior VP, TV

Lionsgate has promoted two of its executives, naming Scott Herbst as its new head of scripted development for Lionsgate Television Group and Jocelyn Sabo as senior vice president of television.

Herbst, who will continue to report to Lionsgate TV chairman Kevin Beggs, will be charged with the development of Lionsgate scripted series across broadcast, cable and streaming, and identify and develop content for buyers. He and his team will also work through the company’s production partnerships with 3 Arts Entertainment and Point Grey Pictures to create new projects.

Prior to his time at Lionsgate, Herbst was vice president of scripted programming for NBCU International. Series he produced include “You, Me and the Apocalypse for NBC and Sky and “Glitch” for Netflix and ABC. He also oversaw “London Spy” for BBC and BBC America and developed and sold the series “Hanna” to Amazon Studios. Earlier in his career, Herbst served as vice president of development at Lakeshore Films.

Sabo, during her time at Lionsgate, worked on “Orange Is the New Black” for Netflix” and Freeform’s “Chasing Life.” Prior to that, she worked at Showtime Networks.

“We’re very proud to promote our star performers Scott and Jocelyn who have helped assemble an incredibly exciting, diverse and robust slate filled with unique and bold high-profile series for partners across the entire television spectrum,” said Beggs in a statement. “Their business savvy, unwavering passion for quality television and keen eye for fresh creative voices and storytelling makes them the perfect team to continue to drive our business into our next era of Lionsgate scripted television.”

Lionsgate’s most recent development and production slate includes musical drama “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” for NBC, “Love Life” for HBO Max, and 3 Arts-partnered projects “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” for Apple and “Fall and Rise” for ABC.