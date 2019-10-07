Lionsgate TV Ups Lee Hollin to Head of Current Programming

Lionsgate has promoted one of its leading TV execs.

Lee Hollin, who joined Lionsgate as SVP in 2018, has been named head of current programming for Lionsgate Television Group. The news was announced by Lionsgate TV Group Chairman Kevin Beggs, to whom he will continue to report.

Hollin is responsible for overseeing Lionsgate’s slate of current TV series including the recently renewed comedy “Florida Girls,” and “Dear White People,” the OWN family saga “Ambitions” and the anthology series “Manhunt: Lone Wolf” for Spectrum Originals. Hollin also shepherded the Apple original series “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.”

“Lee is an invaluable member of our television group and will be an exceptional leader to a team of dedicated professionals, television connoisseurs and fast-rising stars,” said Beggs in a statement. “With our current programming and development teams at full throttle, we are well positioned to continue to offer more fan favorite shows and critically-acclaimed hits to audiences. I couldn’t be more proud of our group and the diverse portfolio of shows that we’re putting together.”

The comapny has also rounded out Hollin’s team, with are Erin Conroy joining as vice president and Jade-Addon Hall as director. Marshall Turner was also recently promoted to the team as manager.

Prior to joining Lionsgate, Hollin was vice president of current programming at CBS after serving as director of drama development for CBS Studios. During his tenure at CBS, Hollin was responsible for shows such as “Madam Secretary,” “Jane the Virgin” and “Criminal Minds.” Before that, he served as manager of drama development at Fox where he worked on both “Glee” and “Fringe.”