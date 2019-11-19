×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kelly Macdonald to Star in Hit British Cop Series ‘Line of Duty’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Kelly Macdonald will be the lead guest star in the next season of Jed Mercurio’s “Line of Duty.”

The last season of the serialized cop drama was a ratings smash on the BBC, with the finale in May the most-watched program of the year so far in the U.K., garnering 13.7 million viewers. AMC Networks’ streamer Acorn has the U.S. rights.

Macdonald’s film credits include “Trainspotting,” “No Country for Old Men,” and this year’s TIFF title “Dirt Music.” On TV she recently appeared in BBC and Netflix co-production “Giri/Haji,” from “Chernobyl” producer Sister.

In the upcoming sixth season of “Line of Duty” she will star alongside series regulars Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar, all of whom are confirmed to return. ITV-owned World Productions makes the show, which is distributed by Kew Media.

Macdonald will play a senior cop called Joanne Davidson. Her unconventional conduct raises suspicions at the AC-12 anti-corruption unit that is the focus of the show.

“We’re honored that Kelly Macdonald will join Martin, Vicky and Adrian in series 6 of ‘Line of Duty,’” said Mercurio, who was also behind BBC ratings hit “Bodyguard.” He added: “DCI Joanne Davidson will prove the most enigmatic adversary AC-12 have ever faced.”

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, hailed Macdonald as: “one of the UK’s most versatile actors” and said “we’re excited for viewers to see what Jed’s scripts have in store for her when she joins the ‘Line of Duty’ team.”

More TV

  • ‘Line of Duty’ Adds Kelly Macdonald

    Kelly Macdonald to Star in Hit British Cop Series ‘Line of Duty’

    Kelly Macdonald will be the lead guest star in the next season of Jed Mercurio’s “Line of Duty.” The last season of the serialized cop drama was a ratings smash on the BBC, with the finale in May the most-watched program of the year so far in the U.K., garnering 13.7 million viewers. AMC Networks’ [...]

  • StarzPlay Buys Erotic Thriller Series 'Instinto,'

    StarzPlay Buys Erotic Thriller 'Instinto' and Drama Series ‘Sanctuary’ for U.K.

    StarzPlay has snagged rights to Spanish-produced erotic thriller series “Instinto” and psychological thriller “Sanctuary.” The Starz streaming service has scored both series for the U.K., and for unspecified territories in mainland Europe. Movistar Plus and Bambu Producciones-produced “Instinto” follows Marco Mur, an attractive, successful businessman. A trauma from his past prevents him from getting emotionally [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston Signs Writers Guild Code

    The Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston agency has signed the Writers Guild of America’s Code of Conduct, allowing the agency to return to representing WGA members again. The WGA made the announcement Monday night. RBEL is joining more than 70 agencies allowed to represent WGA members thanks to agreeing to a ban of agency packaging fees [...]

  • Fiona Lang and Ryan Shiotani

    BBC Studios Hires GMs in Further Asia Reshuffle

    BBC Studios the coproduction and rights sales arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation, has appointed Fiona Lang and Ryan Shiotani as general managers in the Asia-Pacific region. Lang, currently COO for the company in Australia and New Zealand, is promoted to become BBC Studios’ GM in the same geography. Her responsibilities cover marketing, advertising, creative, [...]

  • The Lord of the Rings: The

    'Lord of the Rings' Series Renewed by Amazon for Season 2

    Amazon has given an early Season 2 renewal to its forthcoming “Lord of the Rings” series. Pre-production on the project’s first season, which is set to film in New Zealand, is currently underway — although sources tell Variety that the full cast has not yet been set. Several actors, including Markella Kavenagh, Will Poulter, and [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    'Chinatown' Prequel Series in Development at Netflix From David Fincher, Robert Towne

    A prequel series to the classic film “Chinatown” is in early development at Netflix, Variety has confirmed with sources. David Fincher and Robert Towne, the film’s writer, are attached to pen the script. It will reportedly focus on the exploits of a young Jake “J.J.” Gittes during his early days as a private investigator. Netflix declined [...]

  • TV Roundup: Pop TV Releases Teaser

    TV News Roundup: Pop TV Releases Teaser for 'Schitt's Creek's' Final Season

    In today’s TV news roundup, Pop TV releases a teaser for the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” and Nickelodeon kicks off the holiday season with “Top Elf.” DATES Nickelodeon’s “Top Elf” series will premiere Nov. 29. “Top Elf” is a new competition series featuring guest judges Frankie Grande, Amirah Kassem, Peyton List, Alex Wassabi and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad