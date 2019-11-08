NBC Sets ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’ Midseason Premiere Date

NBC has set its midseason premiere dates, including that of the highly anticipated adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s bestselling crime novel “The Bone Collector.”

The three new shows whose debut dates have been revealed are “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” premiering Jan. 10 in the Friday 8 p.m. time slot, “Indebted,” debuting Feb. 6 in the Thursday 9:30 p.m. slot, and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” which will hit the airwaves on Feb. 16 in the Sunday 9 p.m. slot.

The arrival of “Indebted” in early Feb. confirms that the Bradley Whitford comedy “Perfect Harmony” will not be receiving a full season order, which sources say was the intention from the beginning given the actor’s busy schedule. A decision on whether or not “Perfect Harmony” will get a second aria is expected to be made at a later date.

“Lincoln Rhyme” follows the titular former NYPD detective and forensic genius, played by Russell Hornsby, who was at the top of his game until a serious accident at the hands of a notorious serial killer forces him out of the field. The cast includes Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, and Michael Imperioli.

In “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs. Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen and Lauren Graham also star.

“Indebted” stars Fran Drescher and Adam Pally as young parents Dave and Rebecca who are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the two people who gave him everything.

Premiere dates for “Council of Dads,” which stars Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, and J. August Richards, and the Melissa McCarthy-hosted “Little Big Shots” will be announced at a later date.

McCarthy is taking over the “Big Little Shots” hosting gig from Steve Harvey, who emceed the unscripted series’ previous three seasons.

NBC has also announced that “The Good Place” will come to an end on Jan. 30 with an extended 90-minute finale, including a post-show special hosted by Seth Myers and featuring the full cast.

Check out NBC’s full midseason schedule below (new shows are marked in upper case):

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — America’s Got Talent: The Champions (The Voice returns in February)

10-11 P.M. — Manifest

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Ellen’s Game of Games

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us (COUNCIL OF DADS begins in March)

10-11 P.M. — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY (Beginning in February)

8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore

8:30-9 P.M. — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9-9:30 P.M. — Will & Grace

9:30-10 P.M. — INDEBTED

10-11 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – LINCOLN RHYME: HUNT FOR THE BONE COLLECTOR (The Blacklist returns in March)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-9 P.M. — Alternative Encores

9-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live (Encores)

SUNDAY (March)

8-9 P.M. — LITTLE BIG SHOTS

9-10 P.M. — ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

10-11 P.M. – Good Girls