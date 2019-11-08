×

NBC Sets ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector’ Midseason Premiere Date

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
LINCOLN RHYME: HUNT FOR THE BONE COLLECTOR -- "On Fire" Episode 102 -- Pictured: (l-r) Michael Imperioli as Detective Mike Sellitto; Russell Hornsby as Lincoln Rhyme -- (Photo by: Barbara Nitke/NBC)
CREDIT: Barbara Nitke/NBC

NBC has set its midseason premiere dates, including that of the highly anticipated adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s bestselling crime novel “The Bone Collector.”

The three new shows whose debut dates have been revealed are “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” premiering Jan. 10 in the Friday 8 p.m. time slot, “Indebted,” debuting Feb. 6 in the Thursday 9:30 p.m. slot, and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” which will hit the airwaves on Feb. 16 in the Sunday 9 p.m. slot.

The arrival of “Indebted” in early Feb. confirms that the Bradley Whitford comedy “Perfect Harmony” will not be receiving a full season order, which sources say was the intention from the beginning given the actor’s busy schedule. A decision on whether or not “Perfect Harmony” will get a second aria is expected to be made at a later date.

“Lincoln Rhyme” follows the titular former NYPD detective and forensic genius, played by Russell Hornsby, who was at the top of his game until a serious accident at the hands of a notorious serial killer forces him out of the field. The cast includes Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, and Michael Imperioli.

In “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forging her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs. Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, Mary Steenburgen and Lauren Graham also star.

“Indebted” stars Fran Drescher and Adam Pally as young parents Dave and Rebecca who are ready to reclaim their life after years of diapers and sleepless nights. However, things take an unexpected turn when Dave’s parents show up unannounced and broke, leaving Dave with no choice but to open the door to the two people who gave him everything.

Premiere dates for “Council of Dads,” which stars Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Tom Everett Scott, and J. August Richards, and the Melissa McCarthy-hosted “Little Big Shots” will be announced at a later date.

McCarthy is taking over the “Big Little Shots” hosting gig from Steve Harvey, who emceed the unscripted series’ previous three seasons.

NBC has also announced that “The Good Place” will come to an end on Jan. 30 with an extended 90-minute finale, including a post-show special hosted by Seth Myers and featuring the full cast.

Check out NBC’s full midseason schedule below (new shows are marked in upper case):

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — America’s Got Talent: The Champions (The Voice returns in February)

10-11 P.M. — Manifest

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Ellen’s Game of Games

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us (COUNCIL OF DADS begins in March)

10-11 P.M.  — New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — Chicago Med

9-10 P.M. — Chicago Fire

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY  (Beginning in February)

8-8:30 P.M. — Superstore

8:30-9 P.M.  — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

9-9:30 P.M. — Will & Grace

9:30-10 P.M. — INDEBTED

10-11 P.M.  — Law & Order: SVU

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. – LINCOLN RHYME: HUNT FOR THE BONE COLLECTOR (The Blacklist returns in March)

9-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-9 P.M. — Alternative Encores

9-10 P.M. — Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. – Saturday Night Live (Encores)

SUNDAY (March)

8-9 P.M. — LITTLE BIG SHOTS

9-10 P.M. — ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY PLAYLIST

10-11 P.M. – Good Girls

More TV

  • Danny Sapani Olive Gray Charlie Murphy

    'Halo' Series at Showtime Adds Three to Cast as Production Set to Begin

    Showtime’s upcoming “Halo” series has added three more series regulars. Danny Sapani, Olive Gray, and Charlie Murphy have all joined the show, which is based on the video game franchise of the same name and is set to begin production this month in Budapest. They join previously announced series lead Pablo Schrieber, who will play [...]

  • LINCOLN RHYME: HUNT FOR THE BONE

    NBC Sets 'Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector' Midseason Premiere Date

    NBC has set its midseason premiere dates, including that of the highly anticipated adaptation of Jeffrey Deaver’s bestselling crime novel “The Bone Collector.” The three new shows whose debut dates have been revealed are “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector,” premiering Jan. 10 in the Friday 8 p.m. time slot, “Indebted,” debuting Feb. 6 [...]

  • Sesame Street PBS

    'Sesame Street' Was First Brought to You by the Letters PBS 50 Years Ago

    “Sesame Street” bowed 50 years ago, on Nov. 10, 1969, one week after the launch of PBS. A month later, Variety reporter Les Brown gushed, “It may be just the show to put public television on the ratings map.”  He was right. “Sesame Street” drew 1.9 million households — especially impressive since it was seen [...]

  • 'Fresh Off the Boat' Canceled After

    'Fresh Off the Boat' to End After Six Seasons at ABC

    ABC comedy “Fresh Off the Boat” will not be back for a seventh season. Variety has confirmed that the single-cam sitcom is set to end with its current sixth season, with an hour-long series finale set to air on Feb. 21. With its conclusion, the show will have aired over 100 episodes since it first [...]

  • GREY'S ANATOMY - "Papa Don't Preach"

    TV Ratings: 'Grey's Anatomy' Ticks Up, Draws Largest Audience Since Season Premiere

    After dropping to a season low rating last week, “Grey’s Anatomy” on ABC bounced back up to win the non-football Thursday night TV ratings ahead of “Young Sheldon” on CBS. The Ellen Pompeo-led show jumped 22% from a 1.07 rating last week to a 1.3 among adults 18-49. It also gained around 500,000 total viewers [...]

  • Disney Plus Sets European Launch Date;

    With Europe Launch Set, Disney Plus Will Enter a Crowded Field With Killer Content, Analysts Say

    With Disney Plus now set for launch in Europe next spring, analysts say that the service’s powerhouse lineup – spanning “Star Wars,” Marvel, Pixar, Disney and National Geographic content – should position it strongly in the region’s increasingly crowded and competitive on-demand landscape. British-based consultancy Digital TV Research forecasts that, by 2025, Western Europe will [...]

  • Ben Stiller Adam Scott

    Adam Scott, Ben Stiller Team for Apple Drama Series 'Severance'

    Apple has given a series order to a drama series starring Adam Scott with Ben Stiller attached to direct. Stiller will also executive produce the series, titled “Severance,” with Scott also producing in addition to starring. The show is described as a workplace thriller that introduces Lumen Industries, a company that’s looking to take work-life [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad