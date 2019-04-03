You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lily Collins to Star in Darren Star's Paramount Network Series 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins
Lily Collins has been cast in the title role of the upcoming Paramount Network series “Emily in Paris” from creator Darren Star, Variety has learned.

Collins will also produce the half-hour dramedy, which centers on Emily, a driven twenty-something from the Midwest who moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. Tasked with bringing an American point of view to a venerable French marketing firm, cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

“To be not only starring in a TV show created by Darren but also producing it with him and the Paramount Network is a real ‘pinch me’ moment,” said Collins. “All of Darren’s shows have deeply defined, greatly impacted, and undeniably helped me navigate my journey into womanhood. I couldn’t imagine a more inspiring city to be our ‘Emily in Paris’ home than Paris. What an absolute dream project!”

The series was created by Darren Star, who will also serve as executive producer on the show. The show received a 10-episode commitment at Paramount Network back in September. The series is slated to go into production later this year and premiere on Paramount Network in 2020.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the expat experience,” said Star. “I can’t think of anyone better to bring this beautiful world to life than Lily Collins.”

Collins’ recent TV roles include starring as Fantine in the BBC’s “Les Misérables” opposite David Oyelowo and Dominic West. She also recently starred in the Amazon drama series “The Last Tycoon.” On the film side, Collins is known for her roles in “Rules Don’t Apply,” “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones,” “Mirror, Mirror,” and “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile,” the last of which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January. She will also star in the upcoming J.R.R. Tolkien biopic opposite Nicholas Hoult.

She is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment, and Definition Entertainment.

“Lily possesses unparalleled depth to bring the necessary humor, heart and drama to this exciting role,” said Keith Cox, President of Development and Production for Paramount Network and TV Land. “We can’t wait to get started with her.”

It was also announced in September that Star’s current series “Younger” would be moving from its home of five seasons–TV Land–to Paramount Network beginning with its sixth season. However, sources now say that the series will remain on TV Land instead.

Since rebranding from Spike TV last year, Paramount Network’s new shows include the Kevin Costner-led drama series “Yellowstone” as well as Spike holdovers like “Ink Master,” “Bar Rescue,” and “Lip Sync Battle.” Tracy Oliver’s series adaptation of “The First Wives Club” was also originally set up at Paramount Network, but that show was shifted to BET in November. That show had previously been in development at TV Land before moving to Paramount Network. “American Woman”–which was originally developed at TV Land–and the TV Land series “Nobodies” moved over to Paramount Network after the rebrand but were subsequently canceled.

