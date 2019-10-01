×

Lifetime, A&E, History Ramp Up ‘Stop Breast Cancer for Life’ Initiative (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All

As Lifetime celebrates the 25th anniversary of its annual “Stop Breast Cancer for Life” initiative, the campaign has expanded across A+E Network’s flagship brands, Variety has learned exclusively.

In honor of the milestone, A&E, History and Lifetime are each launching new PSAs customized for their individual audiences, with additional support coming from the brands’ social platforms throughout the month of October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In addition to sharing the PSAs, the social campaigns include sharing facts, tips (such as doctor check lists and treatment plan guides) and stories of survivors. Lifetime’s efforts on air and on social will be sponsored by Estée Lauder.

“Every October, people across the nation from all backgrounds, backstories and backyards come together to raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer research,” said Paul Buccieri, president, A+E Networks Group. “They do it because they have been touched by breast cancer — whether it’s a mother, a sister, a daughter, a friend, a neighbor, a colleague, or even themselves. This strikes a personal chord with many of us here at A+E Networks, including myself. That is why I am particularly proud that Lifetime is celebrating 25 years in support of a cure.”

Lifetime will run its brand-new PSA, featuring award-winning journalist, breast cancer survivor and producer Robin Roberts and the stars of Lifetime’s new original movie “Patsy & Loretta,” Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller, all month long in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“The Breast Cancer Research Foundation has been proud to collaborate with Lifetime on these efforts for many years now,” said Myra Biblowit, president and CEO, Breast Cancer Research Foundation. “Together, we have reached millions of people and helped drive tangible change. We applaud Lifetime’s unwavering commitment to breast cancer research.”

In addition, Lifetime is also dedicating its October Sunday morning at 10 a.m. slot to films that tell real-life tales of survivors and other “everyday heroes” fighting for a breast cancer cure. This begins on Oct. 6 with “Olivia Newton John: Hopelessly Devoted To You” and continues Oct. 13 with “Why I Wore Lipstick to My Mastectomy.” “Living Proof” will air Oct. 20, followed by “Five” on Oct. 27. All of these will be available all month on the Lifetime Movie Club app, as well.

Over on A&E, “Live PD’s” Sargent Sean “Sticks” Larkin will be featured in a PSA, and on the Oct. 18 live episode of that docuseries, the team will discuss the importance of breast cancer awareness. “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, whose mother is a breast cancer survivor, is also featured in a new PSA that will air on History.

Because one in eight women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime and more than 40,000 Americans dies from breast cancer each year, Lifetime’s “Stop Breast Cancer for Life” initiative has been dedicated to offering women the most up-to-date, comprehensive information about the disease. The initiative turns 25 as the network itself is hitting its 35 year milestone.

More TV

  • Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, Jane Featherstone

    Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider, Jane Featherstone Team Up on Sister, Global Content Company

    Elisabeth Murdoch, Stacey Snider and Jane Featherstone are joining forces to launch Sister, a global production and development company that will focus on making high-quality television shows, movies, and other forms of entertainment. The move unites Murdoch, the daughter of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the founder of Shine Group, with two of the entertainment [...]

  • Lifetime, A&E, History Expand 'Stop Breast

    Lifetime, A&E, History Ramp Up 'Stop Breast Cancer for Life' Initiative (EXCLUSIVE)

    As Lifetime celebrates the 25th anniversary of its annual “Stop Breast Cancer for Life” initiative, the campaign has expanded across A+E Network’s flagship brands, Variety has learned exclusively. In honor of the milestone, A&E, History and Lifetime are each launching new PSAs customized for their individual audiences, with additional support coming from the brands’ social [...]

  • 'Big Brother' Creator John de Mol

    John de Mol Exits as ITV Studios Restructures, Integrates Talpa Media

    “Big Brother” creator John de Mol is exiting amid a restructuring at ITV, the U.K. broadcaster that forked out £355 million ($436 million) for his firm Talpa Media. Variety understands that de Mol had three opportunities built into his deal to exercise his earn-out option at ITV and that he has chosen to do so [...]

  • Maria Kyriacou to Head Regional Operations

    Viacom Hires Maria Kyriacou to Oversee U.K.'s Channel 5 and Other European Operations

    Viacom has hired Maria Kyriacou to run the international operations it runs out of the U.K., including free-to-air network Channel 5. The former Disney exec will join Viacom from ITV Studios, where she is currently president of international. As president, Viacom International Media Networks U.K., Kyriacou will oversee the channels and related businesses in 33 [...]

  • Almost Family

    TV Review: 'Almost Family'

    In its first two installments, that’s the case for Fox’s new drama “Almost Family,” a show whose attempts to introduce tonal variation and lightness only emphasize how gruesome is the story at its center. “Almost Family” strives to be a drama about a woman (Brittany Snow) who discovers as an adult that she has several [...]

  • THE MASKED SINGER: The Egg in

    TV Ratings: Premiere Week Winners and Losers

    The 2019-2020 season premiere week doesn’t make for pretty viewing for the big four, as the numbers for almost all new and returning shows have been historically low, with a few notable exceptions. While the networks are seeing more and more viewers switch to digital and delayed viewing, the benchmark for what constitutes a strong [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad