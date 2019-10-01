Lifetime, A&E, History Ramp Up ‘Stop Breast Cancer for Life’ Initiative (EXCLUSIVE)

As Lifetime celebrates the 25th anniversary of its annual “Stop Breast Cancer for Life” initiative, the campaign has expanded across A+E Network’s flagship brands, Variety has learned exclusively.

In honor of the milestone, A&E, History and Lifetime are each launching new PSAs customized for their individual audiences, with additional support coming from the brands’ social platforms throughout the month of October, which is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In addition to sharing the PSAs, the social campaigns include sharing facts, tips (such as doctor check lists and treatment plan guides) and stories of survivors. Lifetime’s efforts on air and on social will be sponsored by Estée Lauder.

“Every October, people across the nation from all backgrounds, backstories and backyards come together to raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer research,” said Paul Buccieri, president, A+E Networks Group. “They do it because they have been touched by breast cancer — whether it’s a mother, a sister, a daughter, a friend, a neighbor, a colleague, or even themselves. This strikes a personal chord with many of us here at A+E Networks, including myself. That is why I am particularly proud that Lifetime is celebrating 25 years in support of a cure.”

Lifetime will run its brand-new PSA, featuring award-winning journalist, breast cancer survivor and producer Robin Roberts and the stars of Lifetime’s new original movie “Patsy & Loretta,” Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller, all month long in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“The Breast Cancer Research Foundation has been proud to collaborate with Lifetime on these efforts for many years now,” said Myra Biblowit, president and CEO, Breast Cancer Research Foundation. “Together, we have reached millions of people and helped drive tangible change. We applaud Lifetime’s unwavering commitment to breast cancer research.”

In addition, Lifetime is also dedicating its October Sunday morning at 10 a.m. slot to films that tell real-life tales of survivors and other “everyday heroes” fighting for a breast cancer cure. This begins on Oct. 6 with “Olivia Newton John: Hopelessly Devoted To You” and continues Oct. 13 with “Why I Wore Lipstick to My Mastectomy.” “Living Proof” will air Oct. 20, followed by “Five” on Oct. 27. All of these will be available all month on the Lifetime Movie Club app, as well.

Over on A&E, “Live PD’s” Sargent Sean “Sticks” Larkin will be featured in a PSA, and on the Oct. 18 live episode of that docuseries, the team will discuss the importance of breast cancer awareness. “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, whose mother is a breast cancer survivor, is also featured in a new PSA that will air on History.

Because one in eight women in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime and more than 40,000 Americans dies from breast cancer each year, Lifetime’s “Stop Breast Cancer for Life” initiative has been dedicated to offering women the most up-to-date, comprehensive information about the disease. The initiative turns 25 as the network itself is hitting its 35 year milestone.