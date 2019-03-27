Lifetime Unveils Miniseries on Salt-N-Pepa and Clark Sisters at Upfront

Lifetime has ordered two music-themed miniseries, one revolving around female rap stars Salt-N-Pepa, the other focused on the Clark Sisters gospel group. Both projects are produced by Queen Latifah’s Flavor Unit banner.

“Salt-N-Pepa” and the Clark Sisters project were among several new programs unveiled by Lifetime Wednesday night at the cabler’s upfront presentation at New York’s Jazz at Lincoln Center. Also on deck for next year are new episodes of the unscripted series “Supernanny” led by Jo Frost.

The miniseries revolves around Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton as they enter the world of hip hop and rap. The miniseries will incorporate the duo’s hits including “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “What a Man” and “Shoop.”

James, Denton, Jesse Collins, Queen Latifah and Shakim Compere are executive producers. Andy Hume, Dionne Harmon and James “Jimmy” Maynes are co-exec producers.

The other scripted project greenlit by Lifetime is the film “The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel.” Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott are exec producers of the story of five sisters and a trailblazing mother from Detroit who helped bring gospel music into the mainstream. Sylvia L. Jones penned the script, to be directed by Christine Swanson.

Lifetime has also greenlit four unscripted projects, including the documentary “Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case,” in partnership with victims’ advocate Elizabeth Smart. The 90-minute special, which premieres April 27, features Smart’s interviews with major players in the recent rescue of the 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who was abducted after her parents were murdered.

The network has also ordered the documentary special “From Darkness to Light,” executive produced by Leah Remini and Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman. Raisman, who was among dozens of women sexually assaulted by U.S. Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar, aims to provide a platform to other victims of sexual assault and highlights their journeys as survivors.

Finally, the network has ordered the documentary film series “Hopelessly In Love.” Each authorized two-hour film will trace the tragic love story of some of the world’s most famous couples like Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans, Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Andre Rison, among others.

Partnering with the Association of National Advertisers’ #SeeHer initiative, Lifetime announced new programming to increase more accurate, positive portrayals of women in media. Supporting women in front of and behind the camera, #SeeHer aligned programming will provide positive messages of females in short form and long form.

