×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa Biopic Casts G.G. Townson, Laila Odom, Three More (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy Lifetime

Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic has found its leads. G.G. Townson and Laila Odom will be playing Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, respectively.

Additionally, the upcoming limited series will also star Cleveland Berto as music producer Hurby Azor, Jermel Howard as rapper Treach and Monique Paul as DJ Spinderella.

This still-untitled authorized biopic follows the acclaimed musicians as they first fall into the world of hip-hop after recording a song for a friend. It will track their impact on the music world, becoming one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look and sound of the genre as they were unafraid to talk and sing about sex and their thoughts on men, and then going on to reach platinum status as recording artists and win a Grammy. The project also endeavors to uncover the women behind the music, revealing how their very different personalities fueled their creativity but also tested the bonds of their relationship.

It will also feature Salt-N-Pepa’s greatest hits, including “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “What a Man,” “Shoop” and “Push It,” among others.

Townson’s previous credits include “In The Cut” and “Everybody Hates Chris.” She is repped by Bohemia Group. Odom is known for work in “The Bobby DeBarge Story” and “Undercover Brother 2” and is repped by 831 Ent. and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Berto’s recent credits include “Lucifer” and “Terminator: Dark Fate.” He is repped by Global Artists Agency and ROAR. Howard’s recent credits include “Power” and “Tales.” He is repped by J Pervis Talent Agency and Bernard Ent.

The Salt-N-Pepa biopic is produced by Sony Pictures Television and directed by Mario Van Peebles, from a script by Abdul Williams. Robert Teitel from Slate Street Prods. serves as executive producer, as does Cheryl James, Sandra Denton, Shakim Compere and Queen Latifah. It is co-executive produced by James “Jimmy” Maynes and Hurby Azor.

The project will air on Lifetime in 2020.

More TV

  • Kat Candler Ava DuVernay

    Ava DuVernay, Kat Candler to Develop Texas Labor Union Series at TNT

    The “Queen Sugar” team of Kat Candler and Ava DuVernay are re-teaming for a drama series that is in development at TNT. The currently untitled one-hour drama follows a struggling young wife and mother who, in the aftermath of a deadly oil refinery explosion that takes the life of an old friends, will go on [...]

  • Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa Biopic Casts GG Townson,

    Lifetime's Salt-N-Pepa Biopic Casts G.G. Townson, Laila Odom, Three More (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic has found its leads. G.G. Townson and Laila Odom will be playing Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, respectively. Additionally, the upcoming limited series will also star Cleveland Berto as music producer Hurby Azor, Jermel Howard as rapper Treach and Monique Paul as DJ Spinderella. This still-untitled authorized biopic follows the [...]

  • Morning Show Apple

    Survey: Consumers Concerned About the Glut of Streamers Set to Flood the Market

    While Hollywood And Wall Street have been bracing for more than two years for a slew of competing streaming services, a new survey has some revelations about the marketplace these platforms will soon enter. Conducted in September by viewer tracking service TV Time and UTA IQ, the survey, “Beyond the Big Three,” says a considerable [...]

  • CBS Orders Game Show From James

    CBS Orders Sports Game Show From James Corden, Sets Keegan-Michael Key as Host

    CBS is serving up another show from the mind of James Corden. This time, the network has issued an order for “Game On!,” an equal parts comedy and game show based on the popular U.K. series “A League of Their Own,” which Corden hosts. Keegan-Michael Key has been tapped to host the U.S. version, which [...]

  • Billie Eilish performs on the Other

    Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa to Perform at American Music Awards

    Dick Clark Productions and ABC announced today that Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo will each perform at the 2019 American Music Awards. Cabello and Dua Lipa will be returning to the show after performing last year, while Eilish and Lizzo will be making their AMA debuts. The four join previously announced performers [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'The Little Mermaid Live'

    TV Ratings: 'The Little Mermaid Live' Makes Big Splash for ABC

    ABC’s live (or semi-live) musical adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” made a splash in the TV ratings on Tuesday night. The show scored a 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 and just under 9 million total viewers, solid numbers for a live TV musical. For comparison, Fox’s “Rent” live musical event only drew a 1.4 rating [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad