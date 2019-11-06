Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa Biopic Casts G.G. Townson, Laila Odom, Three More (EXCLUSIVE)

Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa biopic has found its leads. G.G. Townson and Laila Odom will be playing Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, respectively.

Additionally, the upcoming limited series will also star Cleveland Berto as music producer Hurby Azor, Jermel Howard as rapper Treach and Monique Paul as DJ Spinderella.

This still-untitled authorized biopic follows the acclaimed musicians as they first fall into the world of hip-hop after recording a song for a friend. It will track their impact on the music world, becoming one of the first all-female rap groups, changing the look and sound of the genre as they were unafraid to talk and sing about sex and their thoughts on men, and then going on to reach platinum status as recording artists and win a Grammy. The project also endeavors to uncover the women behind the music, revealing how their very different personalities fueled their creativity but also tested the bonds of their relationship.

It will also feature Salt-N-Pepa’s greatest hits, including “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “What a Man,” “Shoop” and “Push It,” among others.

Townson’s previous credits include “In The Cut” and “Everybody Hates Chris.” She is repped by Bohemia Group. Odom is known for work in “The Bobby DeBarge Story” and “Undercover Brother 2” and is repped by 831 Ent. and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Berto’s recent credits include “Lucifer” and “Terminator: Dark Fate.” He is repped by Global Artists Agency and ROAR. Howard’s recent credits include “Power” and “Tales.” He is repped by J Pervis Talent Agency and Bernard Ent.

The Salt-N-Pepa biopic is produced by Sony Pictures Television and directed by Mario Van Peebles, from a script by Abdul Williams. Robert Teitel from Slate Street Prods. serves as executive producer, as does Cheryl James, Sandra Denton, Shakim Compere and Queen Latifah. It is co-executive produced by James “Jimmy” Maynes and Hurby Azor.

The project will air on Lifetime in 2020.