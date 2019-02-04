Lifetime Partners with Promise House for Advocacy Event Around ‘I Am Somebody’s Child’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Lifetime started 2019 with “Surviving R. Kelly” a docuseries aimed to shine light on violence against women, and inspired by new original movie “I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story,” the next group for which the network wants to advocate is those in the foster care system, Variety has learned exclusively.

The network will run a special PSA driving awareness to adoption and foster care resources and information during the premiere of “I Am Somebody’s Child” Saturday, April 20 at 8 p.m.

“I Am Somebody’s Child” is based on author and motivational speaker Regina Louise’s experience navigating the foster care system in her youth. Angela Fairley, who also has experience within the foster care system, plays Regina in the project, while Ginnifer Goodwin plays her hopeful adoptive mother Jeanne.

Lifetime has also partnered with Promise House to raise funds and awareness for homeless youth at a “Sleep Out” event during which North Texas business leaders are invited to spend the night at the Ron Kirk Bridge in Dallas, Texas to learn more about the issues facing homeless youth today, as well as what the community can do to help. This event will take place Mar. 7 and will also include a screening of the film, along with a keynote speech from the real-life Louise.

“I Am Somebody’s Child” also stars Monique Coleman, Sherri Saum and Kim Hawthorne. Howard Braunstein, Yvonne Chotzen and Goodwin executive produce with Andrea Buchanan and Louise as co-executive producers. Janice Cooke directs from a teleplay by Camille Thomasson, based on the books “Somebody’s Someone” and “Someone has Led this Child to Believe” by Louse.

Watch the trailer for “I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story” below: