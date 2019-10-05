Character Actor Lewis Dauber Dies at 70

Lewis Dauber, a character actor seen most recently in the Fox television series “Lethal Weapon,” died Thursday in Pacific Palisades, Calif. He was 70.

Dauber first secured the role of Harry in the 1984 “AfterMash” before building a steady career of on-screen parts in both film and television. His acting career spans over two decades and includes more most recent roles in “New Girl,” “Workaholics” and “Rules of Engagement.”

Born in New York, Dauber started his career in the banking industry after graduating from the University of California, Berkeley. He began his career ay Citibank and then left banking in order to pursue a professional acting career. In addition to numerous television credits, he appeared in films including “The Island,” “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Jingle All the Way.” His passion for acting led Dauber to become a dedicated member of the Screen Actors Guild before later serving on the board of directors for SAG-AFTRA credit union.

Dauber returned to school to earn his masters degree at Mount St. Mary’s University. After graduating, he taught humanities in the university’s department of film, media and social justice where he oversaw humanity-themed film screenings and classroom discussions.

He is survived by his wife Paulette, and sons Jeff and Zach.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at Eden Memorial Park Cemetery, 11500 Sepulveda Blvd. Mission Hills, CA.

Donations may be made to Hebrew Union College, 3077 University Ave. Los Angeles, CA, 90007 or SAG-AFTRA Foundation, 5757 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90036.