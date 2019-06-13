×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Lew Klein, ‘American Bandstand’ Producer and Founder of NATPE, Dies at 91

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 14/01/2018 - NATPE 2018 Miami Florida - Natpe 40th Anniversary Educational Foundation Cake. Lew Klein and JP Bommel, Natpe staff and interns
CREDIT: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Lew Klein, a Philadelphia television executive who was a producer of “American Bandstand” and founded the National Assn. of Television Program Executives, died Wednesday at his home near Philadelphia. He was 91.

Klein was a longtime president of NATPE. He launched the organization’s educational arm, NATPE Foundation, in 1978 and remained head of its educational arm until his death.

“Lew was the soul and inspiration for NATPE,” said NATPE chairman Andy Kaplan. “We will dearly miss his wise counsel, smiling face and his class. He was one of a kind.”

He also worked as an adjunct professor at Temple University for 65 years. In 2017, the school renamed its school of media and communication as the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication.

“Lew Klein has left an indelible imprint on the lives of countless Temple students who have gone on to build successful careers in media, communication and related fields,” said Temple University president Richard Englert. “Those graduates are Lew’s true gift to journalism. His influence will be felt for generations to come.”

Related

Klein began his career in the early 1950s at Philadelphia’s WFIL-TV, which now operates as WPVI and is owned by ABC. He’s credited with helping to launch the career of Dick Clark in his role as executive producer of “American Bandstand,” the teen dance show that was a local Philadelphia phenomenon before going national in 1957.

Klein was a leading figure among the handful of TV station executives that formed what would become NATPE in 1964. The association organizes the annual NATPE conference and programming market. In its heyday in the 1980s and ’90s, NATPE was a make-or-break market for sales of first-run and off-network series to local TV stations buyers.

From 1984 to 1993, Klein was president of Gateway Communications, which owned four TV stations in Pennsylvania, New York and West Virginia.

Klein was feted with NATPE’s President’s Award, among other honors.

Klein is survived by his wife, Janet; a daughter, Ellen; a son, Stephen; a granddaughter and two great-grandchildren.

(Pictured: Lew Klein celebrates the 40th year of the NATPE Foundation at the 2018 NATPE conference in Miami.)

Popular on Variety

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

More TV

  • Zendaya Hunter Schaefer Euphoria

    TV Review: HBO's 'Euphoria' Starring Zendaya

    The beginning of “Euphoria” feels like a test. “I was once happy, content, sloshing around in my own primordial pool…” intones a deadpan voiceover as a fetus pulses in “the cruel cervix” of its mother, before cutting to actual news footage of the 9/11 disaster. The voice, belonging to disaffected teen Rue (Zendaya), reveals that [...]

  • Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com - 14/01/2018

    Lew Klein, 'American Bandstand' Producer and Founder of NATPE, Dies at 91

    Lew Klein, a Philadelphia television executive who was a producer of “American Bandstand” and founded the National Assn. of Television Program Executives, died Wednesday at his home near Philadelphia. He was 91. Klein was a longtime president of NATPE. He launched the organization’s educational arm, NATPE Foundation, in 1978 and remained head of its educational [...]

  • Idris Elba Hunchback of Notre Dame

    TV News Roundup: Idris Elba to Star in Car-Stunt Series at Quibi

    In today’s roundup, Idris Elba and professional rally driver Ken Block will compete in a new car-stunt series “Elba vs. Block,” and Cartoon Network’s “Steven Universe The Movie” will feature a soundtrack in collaboration with Chance the Rapper,  Aimee Mann, Estelle, and Patti LuPone.  DATES MTV’s “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” will return with all new [...]

  • "Pilot" -- Coverage of the CBS

    CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 2019-2020 Season

    CBS has announced the premiere dates for its fall 2019-2020 shows, including new additions “Bob Hearts Abishola,” “All Rise,” “The Unicorn,” “Carol’s Second Act” and “Evil.” All five new shows will premiere the week of Sept. 23, with comedy “Bob Hearts Abishola” and Simone Missick courtroom drama “All Rise” on Mondays, and the other three [...]

  • Edith Gonzalez. ARCHIVO ? En esta

    Edith Gonzalez, Telenovela Star, Dies at 54

    Mexican soap opera star Edith González died after three years of battling cancer on Thursday. She was 54. González’s telenovela credits include “Corazón Salvaje,” “Mujer de Madera,” “Doña Barbara,” “Palabra de Mujer,” “Las Bravo” and “Eva la Trailera.” The National Association of Actors confirmed her death Thursday morning. González was born in 1964 Monterrey, Mexico. [...]

  • AtmosphereCreative Arts Emmy Awards, Governors Ball,

    Emmys: Fox, TV Academy Mull Going Host-Free (EXCLUSIVE)

    The possibility of a host-less Emmys is among the leading options being considered by Fox and the Television Academy as it preps for this year’s telecast. With just three months until the telecast and no host yet named, insiders confirm that the Emmys may go without one for the first time since 2003 (when the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad