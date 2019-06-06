‘Letterkenny’ Becomes Hulu Original, Season 7 to Launch in October

Pitter patter, let’s get at ‘er.

Hulu announced that it has acquired the exclusive U.S. rights to the cult hit Canadian comedy series, meaning when the seventh season debuts on Oct. 14, it will do so as a Hulu original, as will all future seasons of the show. Hulu already had the rights to the show’s past seasons.

Created by and starring Jared Keeso, the half-hour comedy revolves around the inhabitants of the fictional town of Letterkenny, Ontario. It focuses on the different groups who make up the town, namely the hicks, skids, Christians, and hockey players. In addition to Keeso, the series stars Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Evan Stern, Mark Forward, and Tiio Horn. Jacob Tierney, who developed the show with Keeso and has directed much of the series, also stars.

“Letterkenny” is produced by New Metric Media, in partnership with DHX Media and Playfun Games in association with Bell Media, with the participation of Canadian Media Fund, OMDC Tax Credits and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit and the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund and distributed by DHX Media & New Metric Media. Crave is from Bell Media, Canada’s leading content company.

Keeso is executive producer, co-writer, star, and creator. Tierney is executive producer, director, and co-writer. Mark Montefiore is executive producer for New Metric Media. Sarah Fowlie is director of original programming of comedy for Bell Media. Chris Kelley is production executive for Bell Media. Corrie Coe is senior vice president of original programming for Bell Media. Mike Cosentino is president of content and programming for Bell Media. Randy Lennox is president of Bell Media.