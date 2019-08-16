×

‘Lethal Weapon’ Team Lands Put Pilot Order at Fox for Cop Drama ‘Dead Eddie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Miller and Alex Taub are staying in business with Fox.

The pair, who previously worked together on Fox’s series adaptation of “Lethal Weapon,” have scored a put pilot commitment at the broadcaster for a new drama project, Variety has learned exclusively.

The drama is titled “Dead Eddie.” In the series, after a near-death experience, misanthropic ex-cop-turned-private investigator Eddie Bana is burdened with the ability to talk to the dead. Eddie’s nice enough to help them sort out their unfinished business, but always for a price.

Miller and Taub will write and executive produce, with Miller executive producing under his Good Sessions Productions Banner. Warner Bros. Television, where Miller is under an overall deal, will produce along with Fox Entertainment.

Miller developed “Lethal Weapon” for television and served as executive producer and showrunner during its three-season run at the network. He also co-created and served as co-showrunner on the NBC comedy “Trial & Error.” His other credits include “Chuck,” “Las Vegas,” “The 100,” and “666 Park Avenue.”

Taub started out as a consulting producer on “Lethal Weapon” before being upped to co-executive producer and finally an executive producer. He is also known for his work on shows such as “Life with Louie,” “Early Edition,” “Judging Amy,” “Drop Dead Diva,” “Hart of Dixie,” and “UnREAL.”

(Pictured: Matt Miller)

