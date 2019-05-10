×
‘Lethal Weapon’ Canceled After Three Seasons at Fox

LETHAL WEAPON: L-R: Damon Wayans and Seann William Scott in the "A Whole Lotto Trouble" episode of LETHAL WEAPON airing Tuesday, Oct. 9 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2018 Fox Broadcasting Co. CR: FOX
CREDIT: Ray Mickshaw

Fox has canceled its troubled cop series “Lethal Weapon” after three seasons, Variety has learned.

The show originally starred  Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans as a buddy cop duo, however, Variety reported that the pair were far from friendly and fought regularly off-camera, leading to Crawford’s sacking. Season three continued with Seann William Scott replacing Crawford, however, Wayans announced he was quitting and show, and coupled with a steep decline in ratings, it’s no great surprise that Fox decided to pull the plug.

The show averaged a 0.71 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and just over 3 million total viewers per episode in Season 3, which was a significant dip from the season 2 average rating of 1.0 and average viewership of just over 4 million. Even those numbers represented a pretty substantial decline from season 1, which had an average rating of 1.57 and 6.5 million total viewers.

The one-hour Fox drama was an adaptation of the “Lethal Weapon” film franchise, which starred Danny Glover and Mel Gibson. Wayans led the series as Roger Murtaugh, while Crawford played Martin Riggs and Scott played Wesley Cole in season 3. The series also starred Keesha Sharp, Kevin Rahm, Jordana Brewster, Johnathan Fernandez, Dante Brown, Chandler Kinney, and Michelle Mitchenor.

“Lethal Weapon” was produced by Warner Bros. Television in association with Lin Pictures and Good Session Productions. Miller, Dan Lin, Jennifer Gwartz, and McG served as executive producers.

Fox also canceled freshman drama “The Passage” and comedy “The Cool Kids” Friday but previously renewed “Empire,” “9-1-1,” “The Resident,” “Family Guy,” “Last Man Standing,” “Bob’s Burgers” and “The Simpsons.” New series orders for the 2019-20 television season include dramas “Deputy,” “Next,” “Prodigal Son” and the Untitled Annie Weisman/Jason Katims series, live-action comedy “Outmatched” and animated comedies “Duncanville,” “The Great North” and “Bless the Harts.”

