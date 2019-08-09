×

Leslie Jones Sets New Comedy Special With Netflix

By

Leslie Jones
CREDIT: Courtesy: REX/Shutterstock

Saturday Night Live” cast member Leslie Jones has announced a new stand-up special with Netflix.

Jones’ joins a growing number of Netflix comedy specials that includes recent additions “Best Time of Our Lives” with Adam Devine, “Live: Your Welcome” with Miranda Sings, “Son of Patricia” with Trevor Noah, “Homecoming King” with Hasan Minhaj, “Growing” with Amy Schumer, “Make Happy” with Bo Burnham” and Noble Ape” with Jim Gaffigan.

Jesse Collins Entertainment is producing the hour long special, which is set for global release sometime in 2020.

Jones recently finished her fifth season with “Saturday Night Live” and has received three Emmy nominations for her work on the show. She is also set to appear in the Sony Picture’s upcoming “Angry Birds” spinoff, “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” in which she plays the evil villain Zeta.

Variety film critic Guy Lodge called her performance “deliciously salty,” writing that it’s her “brassy, purple-plumed villainess, in particular, that gives the film wings.”

The computer animated comedy also stars a number of high profile actors including Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown and Eugenio Derbez. “The Angry Birds Movie 2” is set to hit theaters August 16.

