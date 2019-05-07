×
NBC Appoints Lesley Cerwin as SVP of Strategic Business Initiatives

NBCUNIVERSAL EXECUTIVES -- Pictured: Lesley Cerwin, Sr. Vice President, Publicity, NBC Entertainment -- (Photo by: Ben Cohen/NBC)
CREDIT: Ben Cohen/NBC

NBC has appointed long-serving executive Lesley Cerwin as its new senior vice president of strategic business initiatives, Variety has learned.

In her new role, Cerwin will identify growth opportunities for NBC Entertainment and collaborate with the senior leadership team to foster existing relationships for the company and attract new partnerships. She will also oversee the division’s Symphony efforts, which is the internal initiative for cross promotions within the larger NBCUniversal and Comcast organizations.

She will report to co-chairmen George Cheeks and Paul Telegdy.

“Lesley is an integral part of our organization, and this expanded role will enable her to help grow our business in new and meaningful ways,” said Cheeks and Telegdy in a joint statement. “With the constantly shifting television landscape, Lesley’s unique perspective and ability to partner across the portfolio will help ensure NBC Entertainment stays ahead of the competitive curve.”

Cerwin, who has been at NBC since 2005, most recently served as senior vice president of alternative programming at the company. She was responsible for maximizing the alternative programming slate, working closely with series producers, studio partners and talent to amplify their reach by partnering closely with marketing, sales, digital, social and publicity.

Previously, Cerwin held the role of a SVP in publicity, where she handled press for the alternative group and its top executives. While in that position, she oversaw press campaigns for and played an instrumental role in the success of some of NBC’s top programs, including “The Voice,” “American Ninja Warrior,” “America’s Got Talent,” and “Little Big Shots.”

Prior to that, Cerwin handled campaigns for scripted series, including “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and “Southland” as well as NBC marketing. Before joining NBC, Cerwin held publicity roles at Disney ABC Domestic Television, Universal Television, Fox Broadcasting Company and The WB Network.

