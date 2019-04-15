BET Orders Lena Waithe Comedy Series ‘Twenties’

After recently renewing Lena Waithe’s “Boomerang” for a second season, BET is teaming up with the prolific screenwriter-producer for another project.

The network has announced an eight-episode order for “Twenties,” a half-hour comedy series which Waithe created when she was in her early 20s.

The show follows the adventures of a queer black girl, Hattie, and her two straight best friends, Marie and Nia, who spend most of their days talking ‘ish’ and chasing their dreams.

“‘Twenties’ has been a project I’ve been dreaming about for as long as I can remember. I think a lot of people were interested, but didn’t see the vision. I’m so grateful Scott Mills and Connie Orlando did. I couldn’t be more excited to deepen my relationship with BET. I know audiences have been waiting a long time for this one,” said Waithe.

Waithe, who recently signed on for an undisclosed role in the upcoming third season of HBO’s “Westworld,” will also executive produce the series alongside Susan Fales-Hill, who will serve as co-showrunner, Rishi Rajani and Andrew Coles.

“BET Networks is thrilled to partner once again with the creative visionary Lena Waithe on both ‘Boomerang’ and ‘Twenties’ as she is without a doubt a leading relevant voice of our generation and a disruptor in her own right,” said Connie Orlando, head of Programming at BET.

A pilot for the show was previously made at TBS in late 2018, with Jonica T. Gibbs in the role of Hattie. Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham played her two friends.