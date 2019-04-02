Lena Waithe, Halle Berry Show ‘Boomerang’ Renewed for Season 2 at BET

Lena Waithe and Halle Berry’s comedy series “Boomerang” is one of two shows that have been picked up for a second season at BET, Variety has learned.

Executive produced by Waithe and Berry, “Boomerang” is based on the 1992 American rom-com in which Berry starred alongside Robin Givens and Eddie Murphy.

“Making ‘Boomerang’ has been one of the highlights of my career and the positive feedback we’ve gotten from fans and critics has been so validating. I’m beyond excited to dive even deeper into these characters’ lives in season two,” said Waithe.

The 10-episode first season picks up roughly 25 years after the original film and centers on Simone Graham (daughter of Marcus Graham and Angela Lewis) and Bryson Broyer (son of Jaqueline Broyer), who are marketing professionals trying to step out of their parents’ shadows. The season one finale airs Tuesday, April 9.

“BET Networks is thrilled to partner once again with the creative visionary Lena Waithe on ‘Boomerang’ as she is without a doubt a leading relevant voice of our generation and a disruptor in her own right,” said Connie Orlando, Head of Programming at BET.

The other show returning for a second season on BET is “American Soul,” a drama series based on the rise of the iconic music program “Soul Train.”

Inspired by the personal trials and professional successes of a young and ambitious impresario Don Cornelius, the series is an unflinching look at the entrepreneur, his “Soul Train” dancers, crew and musicians in an unforgiving Hollywood in the 1970’s.

“We are incredibly grateful to continue to tell the ‘American Soul’ story. Season one was so well received by the culture and we feel that season two will be even more fun and exciting,” said Jesse Collins, one of the show’s EPs.

Produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment, “American Soul” is also executive produced by Jonathan Prince, Devon Greggory and Tony Cornelius, with Andy Horne and Dionne Harmon serving as co-executive producers.