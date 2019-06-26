‘Game of Thrones’ Star Lena Headey and Awkwafina Join ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Voice Cast

Lena Headey has set her “Game of Thrones” follow up role.

She is joining the voice cast of the Netflix animated series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” alongside Awkwafina, Benedict Wong, Sigourney Weaver, Hannah John-Kamen and Dave Goelz.

The series, based on Jim Henson’s fantasy world of “The Dark Crystal,” is coming to Netflix this summer.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” returns to the world of Thra in a prequel to the 1982 movie. When three Gelfling heroes — voiced by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Nathalie Emmanuel — discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.

The original film, which Jim Henson co-directed with Frank Oz, grossed over $40 million on a $16 million budget. It was one of only three feature films Henson directed in his career, along with “The Great Muppet Caper” and “Labyrinth.” Netflix ordered the one-hour series in 2017.

Like the film, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” uses puppets, which were created by Jim Henson Co.’s Creature Shop and Brian Froud, the original feature’s conceptual designer — there’s no CGI in the series.

The series is directed by Louis Leterrier, executive produced by Leterrier, Lisa Henson, and Halle Stanford, with co-executive producers Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews, Javier Grillo-Marxuach, and Blanca Lista.

The Gelfling characters are voiced by Egerton (Rian), Taylor-Joy (Brea) and Emmanuel (Deet), along with Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Harris Dickinson, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Theo James, Toby Jones, Shazad Latif, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong and Alicia Vikander.

The Skeksis and Mystics are voiced by Harvey Fierstein, Mark Hamill, Ralph Ineson, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.