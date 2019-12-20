Lena Dunham-Directed Banking Drama, ‘Industry,’ Unveils Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

×
Lena Dunham-Directed Banking Drama, 'Industry,' Unveils Cast

Nabhaan Rizwan Marisa Abela Harry Lawtey

Lena Dunham’s banking drama for HBO and the BBC, “Industry,” has unveiled its cast. The show is produced by Bad Wolf, the outfit behind “His Dark Materials,” and is part-directed by Dunham.

Set in the world of international finance, the series shows that world through the eyes of ambitious 20-somethings struggling to secure their futures.

Variety has learned that the ensemble cast includes Myha’la Herrold (“The Tattooed Heart”), Marisa Abela (“Cobra”), Harry Lawtey (“Marcella”), David Jonsson (“Deep State”), and Nabhaan Rizwan (“Informer”).

Freya Mavor (“The ABC Murders”) also stars, as do Will Tudor (“Game of Thrones”), Conor Macneill (“Death and Nightingales”) and Ken Leung (“Marvel’s Inhumans”).

The show was filmed in London and Cardiff, the Welsh capital. Across eight installments, it follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited set of positions at a top London bank. The series and Dunham’s attachment were first reported by Variety.

In the series, the boundaries between colleague, friend, lover, and enemy soon blur as they immerse themselves in a company culture defined by sex, drugs, and ego as much as deals and dividends. Ultimately, they must decide whether life is about more than the bottom line.

Konrad Kay, Mickey Down, Sam H. Freeman and Kate Verghese wrote the series. Dunham exec produces and directed several episodes. Other series directors include Tinge Krishnan, Ed Lilly and Mary Nighy.

Bad Wolf’s Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon and Ryan Rasmussen also exec produce. Down, Kay and Ben Irving exec produce for the BBC.

