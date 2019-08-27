×
‘Power’ Star Lela Loren Joins ‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2 at Netflix

CREDIT: MICHAEL LEWIS FOR VARIETY

Power” star Lela Loren has joined the cast of “Altered Carbon” for season 2.

Loren will play Danica Harlan, the charming and ambitious governor of planet Harlan’s World who has the support of the people, but keeps an uneasy grip on the political players who surround her. Rumor has it that the actress has completed production on her series regular role. 

She joins new lead Anthony Mackie, who is taking over the role of Takeshi Kovacs from season 1 star Joel Kinnaman. Also starring in “Altered Carbon” season 2 are Renée Elise Goldsberry as Quellcrist Falconer (returning), Chris Conner as Poe (returning), Dina Shihabi as Dig 301, Simone Missick as Trepp, Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Carrera and James Saito as Tanaseda Hideki.

“Altered Carbon” is based on the cyberpunk novel by Richard K. Morgan. The world of the show takes place over 300 years in the future when society has been transformed by new technology: consciousness can be digitized; human bodies are interchangeable; death is no longer permanent.

The 8-episode second season is being showrun by Alison Schapker, with Laeta Kalogridis and James Middleton serving as executive producers alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance Television. Season 2 of “Altered Carbon” will debut in 2020.

Loren is represented by The Gersh Agency and Inspire Entertainment. She is best known for playing the main role of Angela Valdes on “Power.”

  'Power' Star Lela Loren Joins 'Altered

    'Power' Star Lela Loren Joins 'Altered Carbon' Season 2 at Netflix

