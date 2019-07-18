×

'Lego Masters' Competition Series from Brad Pitt's Plan B Ordered at Fox

Will Thorne

Fox is continuing to build its non-scripted slate, block by block.

The network has put out a series order for reality competition series “Lego Masters,” which hails from Endemol Shine North America and Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

The quirky format, which pits all-age contestants against one another to design and construct Lego masterpieces, bowed on Channel 4 in the U.K. in 2017. The series has aired two seasons in the U.K. and has become Channel 4’s highest-rated new show, according to the network. In February 2018, Endemol Shine Group announced that local versions were also in the works in both Australia and Germany.

Lego Masters has everything you want in a reality-competition: an incredibly quirky and unique twist on a brand revered by billions of people, exciting team-based battles driven by creativity and a premise that’s ultra-family friendly,” said Fox president of alternative Rob Wade. “It’s bold, fun and unlike anything else on television, and we’re thrilled to bring Lego Masters to American fans.”

Executive producers on the U.S. version include Plan B Entertainment, Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman, Tuesday’s Child’s Steph Harris and The LEGO Group’s Jill Wilfert and Robert May. The series will deepen the connections between Fox and Endemol, which already produces “The Masked Singer” and “Master Chef” for the network.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the series order.

