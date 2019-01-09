‘Legion’ Season 3 Casts Lauren Tsai (EXCLUSIVE)

Lauren Tsai has joined the third season of “Legion” at FX, Variety has learned exclusively.

Tsai joins the series in the role of Switch, described as a young mutant whose secret ability serves as the key to executing David Haller’s plan.

Tsai previously made her television debut on the Japanese-language reality series “Terrace House: Aloha State.” Her role on “Legion” will mark her television acting debut. She is primarily known for her work as a model and artist. As an artist, she recently collaborated with Marc Jacobs on a capsule collection that was released in October.

The third season of “Legion” is slated to air in 2019. Based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, the series follows David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.

The series also stars Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Bill Irwin, Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Hamish Linklater, and Navid Negahban.

Noah Hawley serves as executive producer, along with John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb. Series writer Nathaniel Halpern is co-executive producer. “Legion” is produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television, with FXP handling the physical production.