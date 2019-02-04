‘Legion’ to End With Season 3 at FX

“Legion” will come to a close with its upcoming third season.

The announcement was made at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Monday by John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions. Landgraf said that series creator Noah Hawley had always imagined “Legion” as a three-season show and will thus bring the show to its natural conclusion.

“Legion” was renewed for a third season back in June. Based on the Marvel Comics by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, the series follows David Haller (Dan Stevens), a man who believed himself to be schizophrenic only to discover that he may actually be the most powerful mutant the world has ever seen.

The series also stars Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Jeremie Harris, Amber Midthunder, Bill Irwin, Aubrey Plaza, Jemaine Clement, Hamish Linklater, and Navid Negahban.

Hawley serves as executive producer, along with John Cameron, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, and Jeph Loeb. Series writer Nathaniel Halpern is co-executive producer. “Legion” is the latest project from Hawley and Cameron, two of the executive producers of the acclaimed anthology series “Fargo.” “Legion” is produced by FX Productions and Marvel Television, with FXP handling the physical production.

The series has received widespread critical acclaim, with the first two seasons averaging a 90% approval rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes.