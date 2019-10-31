×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Legendary TV Sets First-Look Deal With Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tory Tunnell, Joby Harold'Underground' TV Series Season 2 premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Feb 2017
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Legendary TV has signed up Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell and their Safehouse Pictures banner to a two-year first-look deal, Variety has learned.

The duo are best known for their film work, which includes the recent “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and the Tom Cruise-Emily Blunt action pic “Edge of Tomorrow,” but their interests are now shifting into the TV world as well.

“Joby and Tory are excellent creative producers that truly share in Legendary’s vision of building immersive worlds that audiences are instantly drawn into,” said Nick Pepper, president of Legendary Television. “We are thrilled to work with Safehouse as the company continues to forge their impressive path within the television industry.”

On the TV side, Safehouse developed the WGN series “Underground” which ran for two seasons, and the upcoming January Jones and Kaya Scodelario-starrer “Spinning Out” at Netflix, set to premiere in early 2020. On the feature front, Safehouse’s upcoming slate includes the Michael B. Jordan WW2 movie “The Liberators,” Ridley Scott’s “Battle of Britain,” and 70’s drama “Love Canal” which is set to be Patricia Arquette’s directorial debut.

“Legendary’s robust appetite for visionary and groundbreaking storytellers is unmatched in this industry, which makes them an irresistible place to build premium television,” says Harold in a statement.

“The passion and dedication the whole team pours into every project made this partnership a no brainer for us,” added Tunnell.

Legendary TV also has a first-look deal with Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision, and has the likes of Brian K. Vaughn on the books under an overall pact.

More TV

  • The New Pope HBO

    CUNY Master Class Series Celebrates Bond Between Italian-U.S. Costume Designers

    The bond between American and Italian costumers has been a strong and long-lasting one that has contributed to some of the best-looking movies ever made, says acclaimed Italian costume designer Carlo Poggioli. “We are the country that has won the most Oscars, both for set design and costumes, after the Americans,” says Poggioli, head of [...]

  • Banijay, CBS, Telemundo Bosses to Speak

    Banijay's Marco Bassetti, Top International TV Brass Set to Speak at NATPE (EXCLUSIVE)

    Days after striking a deal to acquire Endemol Shine, Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti has been confirmed as a keynote speaker for NATPE Miami. The Endemol Shine deal will likely still be going through approvals when the Banijay chief takes the NATPE stage in late January, but as a major producer and distribution chief, Bassetti will [...]

  • Tawny Cypress Jasmin Savoy Brown

    Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown Join Showtime Pilot 'Yellowjackets'

    Both Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown have been cast in the Showtime drama pilot “Yellowjackets,” Variety has learned. They join previously announced cast member Melanie Lynskey, whose casting was exclusively reported by Variety earlier in October. The project tells the story of a team of talented high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash [...]

  • The Witcher Netflix

    'The Witcher' Showrunner Talks Magic, Monsters and Sex as Trailer Drops (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has released the trailer for its hotly anticipated eight-episode series “The Witcher,” which the streaming giant will drop Dec. 20. The fantasy- and magic-laden show stars Henry Cavill as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia, Freya Allan as the young princess Ciri, and Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer. Variety spoke exclusively at Italy’s Lucca Comics & [...]

  • Callan McAuliffe as Alden - The

    AMC Networks Turns to 'Hyper-Focused' Streaming Strategy as Linear Growth Prospects Dim

    AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan outlined a shift in focus to growing the company’s niche subscription streaming services during a conference call with Wall Street analysts on Thursday. AMC Networks’ third-quarter earnings release underscored the economic headwinds facing the owner of AMC, BBC America and other cable channels. Sapan told analysts that the company is [...]

  • Fremantle Buys Into 'El Chapo' Producer

    Fremantle Buys Into 'El Chapo' Producer and Creator's New Shingle (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fremantle has taken a 25% stake in The Immigrant, the production outfit set up by “El Chapo” producer Camila Jimenez and creator Silvana Aguirre. Bron, whose recent projects include “Joker” and “The Addams Family,” has also taken a smaller stake in the L.A.-based company, which was launched earlier this year and has outposts in Mexico [...]

  • Catherine Herridge, Fox News Veteran, Moves

    Catherine Herridge, Fox News Veteran, Moves to CBS News

    Catherine Herridge, a Fox News Channel veteran who has been with that network since it was founded in 1996, is moving to rival CBS News. She will work as a senior investigative correspondent out of Washington, CBS News said, and will start in November. Herridge is the second long-serving Fox News journalist to leave the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad