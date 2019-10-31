Legendary TV Sets First-Look Deal With Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell’s Safehouse Pictures

Legendary TV has signed up Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell and their Safehouse Pictures banner to a two-year first-look deal, Variety has learned.

The duo are best known for their film work, which includes the recent “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” and the Tom Cruise-Emily Blunt action pic “Edge of Tomorrow,” but their interests are now shifting into the TV world as well.

“Joby and Tory are excellent creative producers that truly share in Legendary’s vision of building immersive worlds that audiences are instantly drawn into,” said Nick Pepper, president of Legendary Television. “We are thrilled to work with Safehouse as the company continues to forge their impressive path within the television industry.”

On the TV side, Safehouse developed the WGN series “Underground” which ran for two seasons, and the upcoming January Jones and Kaya Scodelario-starrer “Spinning Out” at Netflix, set to premiere in early 2020. On the feature front, Safehouse’s upcoming slate includes the Michael B. Jordan WW2 movie “The Liberators,” Ridley Scott’s “Battle of Britain,” and 70’s drama “Love Canal” which is set to be Patricia Arquette’s directorial debut.

“Legendary’s robust appetite for visionary and groundbreaking storytellers is unmatched in this industry, which makes them an irresistible place to build premium television,” says Harold in a statement.

“The passion and dedication the whole team pours into every project made this partnership a no brainer for us,” added Tunnell.

Legendary TV also has a first-look deal with Elijah Wood’s SpectreVision, and has the likes of Brian K. Vaughn on the books under an overall pact.