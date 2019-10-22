×
Lee Pace, Jared Harris to Star in Apple's Isaac Asimov Series 'Foundation'

Lee Pace Jared Harris
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Lee Pace and Jared Harris have been cast in the lead roles of the upcoming Apple series “Foundation,” Variety has learned.

The series is based on the Isaac Asimov novel series of the same name. It chronicles the saga of The Foundation, a band of exiles who discover that the only way to save the Galactic Empire from destruction is to defy it.

Harris will star as Hari Seldon, a mathematical genius who predicts the demise of the empire. Pace will star as Brother Day, the current Emperor of the Galaxy.

Pace previously starred in the acclaimed AMC series “Halt and Catch Fire” and also led the cult favorite ABC series “Pushing Daisies.” On the film side, he most recently starred as John DeLorean in the film “Driven,” which was the closing film of this year’s Venice Film Festival and also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. He also recently appeared in the blockbuster Marvel film “Guardians of the Galaxy” as Ronan, a role he reprised in “Captain Marvel.” His other notable film roles include “The Fall,” “The Hobbit” franchise, and “A Single Man.”

He is repped by WME, Anonymous Content, and Peikoff Mahan.

Harris has been nominated for two Emmys in his career — most recently for his starring role in HBO’s “Chernobyl” and previously for his supporting role in AMC’s “Mad Men.” He also starred in the first seasons of “Carnival Row” and “The Terror” as well as the first two seasons of “The Crown.” His film roles include “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Lincoln,” and “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.” He will also appear in the upcoming film “Morbius,” which is set in the “Spider-Man” universe.

He is repped by ICM in the U.S., Independent Talent Group in the U.K., and Gateway Management Company.

David S. Goyer will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Friedman, Robyn Asimov, and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross also executive producing. Skydance will serve as the studio on the series.

Apple’s streaming platform, Apple TV Plus, is due to launch on Nov. 1. Shows that will be available upon the launch of the streamer include “The Morning Show” starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, “See” starring Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard, and “For All Mankind” starring Joel Kinnaman.

